Former Packers WR Lands Workout With NFC North Rival

The Green Bay Packers spent two years developing Julian Hicks. Now one of their NFC North rivals is taking a look at him.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Sunday that the Detroit Lions worked out Hicks, a former Packers wide receiver who spent the 2024 season on Green Bay’s practice squad and returned to the organization again in January 2026.

There is no indication yet that Detroit will sign Hicks.

But the workout gives the 26-year-old another NFL opportunity after a spring stop in the CFL while putting him in front of a team Green Bay will see twice during the regular season.

Hicks is a familiar name from the bottom of the receiver depth chart. He never appeared in a regular-season game for Green Bay, but stuck around long enough to earn multiple chances over a two-year stretch.

Hicks Spent Two Seasons in Packers’ System

Green Bay originally signed Hicks as an undrafted free agent out of Albany in May 2024. A

t 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, he brought size to the receiver room after closing his college career with 72 catches for 1,139 yards and 17 touchdowns over 23 games at Albany.

Hicks flashed during his first preseason.

He caught one pass for 23 yards and added a 14-yard carry across three games before the Packers waived him at final cuts.

Green Bay brought him back to the practice squad the following day, and he spent his rookie season there. The Edmonton Elks later detailed his Packers tenure after signing him this spring.

The Packers gave Hicks another shot in 2025. He caught five passes for 31 yards on eight targets over three preseason games, but again missed the initial 53-man roster.

His Green Bay story still was not finished.

The Packers announced Jan. 6 that they signed Hicks back to the practice squad ahead of their postseason run. He never broke through to the active roster, and his journey eventually took him north.

Edmonton signed Hicks ahead of CFL training camp before releasing him May 31 as part of its final roster cuts.

Now, Detroit has opened another door.

Lions Have Room for Another Receiver Look

Hicks would face a steep climb if the Lions turn the workout into a contract.

Detroit entered training camp with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams established at the top of the receiver room. Isaac TeSlaa also returns after catching six touchdowns as a rookie, while offseason addition Greg Dortch gives the offense experience in the slot and on special teams.

The Lions made it clear before camp that the back end of the position remained open. Their official training camp preview identified the No. 5 receiver spot as a competition that could be decided by special teams value.

That’s where a player such as Hicks would have to make his case.

Detroit has continued shuffling the bottom of the roster during camp. ‘

The Lions waived Lawrence Keys with an injury designation Aug. 4 and signed Tarik Black the following day, per the team’s official transaction log.

A Hicks signing would add another option to that competition before the preseason schedule moves deeper into August.

For Green Bay, it would also put a former developmental receiver inside the division.