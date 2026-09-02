Packers’ New RB Kaleb Johnson Reveals What ‘Killed It’ With Steelers

The Green Bay Packers quickly heard why Kaleb Johnson believes his first NFL stop never gained traction.

Two days after Green Bay acquired the second-year running back from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2028 sixth-round pick, Johnson pointed to his own mistakes — and one costly special teams play in particular — when discussing how things unraveled in Pittsburgh.

“At first, it was my mental errors that killed it for me, the kick-off killed me,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday in a video posted by FOX11’s Vince Lovergine.

Johnson also credited the Steelers for giving him his first NFL opportunity before making it clear his attention has swung to Green Bay: “Go, Pack, Go.”

It was a candid assessment from a former third-round pick who arrived in Pittsburgh with considerable college production but never secured a steady role.

Now, with uncertainty surrounding the top of Green Bay’s backfield, Johnson has a quicker way to another opportunity despite his rookie numbers.

Johnson Owns Steelers Missteps After Trade

Johnson’s reference to the kickoff dates back to Week 2 of the 2025 season. The rookie allowed a kickoff to bounce into the end zone against Seattle, where it remained live under the NFL’s dynamic kickoff rules and was recovered for a touchdown.

The mistake had an effect on his season. Packers.com noted Johnson didn’t return another kickoff in 2025 and logged only 51 offensive snaps across 10 games. He finished his rookie year with 28 carries for 69 yards, one catch for 9 yards and eight kickoff returns for 190 yards.

“I feel like that kickoff killed me,” Johnson told the team website. “From then on it was just downhill from there.”

Pittsburgh moved in another direction in its backfield and sent Johnson to Green Bay before final roster cuts. The Steelers received a 2028 sixth-round pick, while the Packers added a 6-foot-1, 224-pound runner they had evaluated closely before the 2025 draft.

The trade gives Johnson a reset after a season in which his NFL production never approached what he showed at Iowa. In 2024, he rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt while earning first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Packers Have Opening for Johnson

Green Bay’s interest holds added significance because the running back situation has changed sharply ahead of Week 1.

Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list Sunday and is permitted to use the team facility but cannot practice or play in games. General manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday the Packers are hopeful Jacobs will return this season while allowing the legal process to play out.

That leaves MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Johnson as the primary running backs on the active roster.

The occasion for Johnson creates a legitimate chance to work his way into the rotation once he learns the offense. Green Bay’s outside-zone concepts also provide some familiarity after Johnson thrived in a related system at Iowa under offensive coordinator Tim Lester, who previously worked as a Packers senior analyst.

Gutekunst indicated the organization’s interest in Johnson predates the trade.

“We liked him a lot,” Gutekunst told Packers.com, adding that Johnson’s first season in Pittsburgh failed to produce the impact either side hoped for.

Johnson framed the move as football business rather than an escape from Pittsburgh. His comments were respectful toward the organization that drafted him; at the same time, he acknowledging the errors that helped derail his rookie season.

The next part of his career begins with a cleaner slate — and potentially a much larger role than he had when his time with the Steelers ended.