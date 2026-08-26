Packers’ Keisean Nixon’s Feud With Cardinals WR Resurfaces

The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals don’t have to wait until Friday’s preseason finale to feel the tension between them.

Keisean Nixon and Michael Wilson brought some history into Wednesday’s joint practice.

Wilson advanced an explanation after he and Nixon got into a late-practice scuffle at Ray Nitschke Field.

Per the Cardinals’ official website, Wilson made a catch before Nixon held on while completing what amounted to a practice “tackle.”

The two exchanged words, and players from the sidelines began moving toward the confrontation.

“Me and him got a little bit of beef going back to my second year in the league, ” Wilson said, via Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake. “Every time I see him – I’m not going to say it’s smoke – but not too fond of him and I don’t think he’s too fond of me. I’ll just leave it at that.”

The admission gave the practice flare-up a backdrop, as Wilson made clear there is history between the two, even if he stopped short of explaining exactly how it started.

Wilson Says Nixon Beef Goes Back to 2024

Wilson’s second NFL season came was in 2024, and Arizona made a trip to Lambeau Field that October.

He didn’t identify a specific play or exchange from that meeting as the source of the issue. Green Bay won that game 34-13, as Wilson finished with two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. Nixon recorded three tackles and a pass breakup.

There was at least one direct matchup with action between them.

The Packers’ game recap noted that Nixon broke up a crossing route intended for Wilson in the first quarter, forcing Arizona to punt. Wilson later scored on an 18-yard touchdown reception before halftime.

Wilson, now entering his fourth season, is coming off the best year of his career after catching 78 passes for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Even past the the Nixon-Wilson exchange, the practice had obvious intensity. The Cardinals’ website described the session as chippy, with several scrums and extended talking between the teams.

Nixon Still Battling for Packers Starting Job

For Nixon, the flare-up came during an important stretch of camp.

Green Bay’s official website wrote Monday that Nixon has been “battling all camp to keep his starting job” and had arguably his best practice of the summer. He ended a two-minute drill by intercepting Jordan Love on fourth down and also broke up a pass earlier in the session.

The veteran has plenty of recent production behind him.

Nixon recorded 72 tackles, 17 passes defensed and one interception in 2025. He has also grown from an All-Pro return specialist into a regular part of Green Bay’s defense since joining the organization in 2022.

Nevertheless, keeping that edge to want to physically impose yourself on an opponent will only help so long as it’s controlled correctly.

Wilson’s comments show that at least one opponent has a long memory when it comes to Nixon.

The two sides meet again Friday at Lambeau Field.