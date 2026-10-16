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Packers Have Good News on All-Pro DB After Injury Scare Before Cowboys Clash

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Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers received the answer they wanted on Keisean Nixon ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday that Nixon will play despite dealing with a groin injury during the week. The veteran cornerback sat out Wednesday’s practice before returning in a limited capacity Thursday, per Sports Illustrated.

Via Zach Jacobson of PackersDispatch.com, LaFleur said he asked Nixon on Wednesday whether he would be able to suit up against Dallas. Nixon’s response reflected the durability he has shown since arriving in Green Bay.

“He looked at me and said, ‘How many games have I missed since I’ve been here?’” LaFleur said, via Jacobson.

The answer is zero.

Nixon has appeared in every regular-season game the Packers have played since he signed with the franchise in 2022. That streak will continue against a Cowboys passing attack capable of putting stress on Green Bay’s secondary.

Nixon Has Been a Fixture in Packers Secondary

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears misses a catch against Keisean Nixon #25 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nixon’s confidence was backed by a track record that has become valuable for Green Bay.

He played all 17 regular-season games in each of his first four years with the Packers and has appeared in all five games this season, giving him 73 consecutive regular-season appearances for Green Bay entering Week 6. NFL.com lists Nixon with 54 starts during his Packers tenure.

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reported Thursday that Nixon had not missed a game since joining Green Bay and noted that LaFleur described Wednesday’s absence as a precaution after Nixon was “feeling a little something in his groin.”

Nixon’s role has also grown well past the return specialist responsibilities that helped him break through in Green Bay.

He started all 17 games in 2025 and has started each game this season. Through five contests in 2026, Nixon has recorded 31 tackles, four passes defended, one interception and half a sack, per Heavy’s previous injury report.

Huber also cited Stathead data showing Nixon has allowed 8.7 yards per reception and a 65.3 passer rating when targeted this season, both sizable improvements from his 2025 numbers.

Packers Need Nixon Against Cowboys’ Receiver Duo

Dallas Cowboys v Las Vegas Raiders
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) George Pickens #3 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Nixon’s positive news could land at hardly a better time as the Cowboys arrive at Lambeau Field with Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Pickens is coming off a 130-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Lamb was a full participant on Dallas’ Wednesday injury report after dealing with a thigh issue.

The Packers have also been monitoring Benjamin St-Juste, who missed most of the Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, leaving Green Bay facing the possibility of entering the matchup without two important cornerbacks.

Nixon’s return removes at least one of those concerns.

The 29-year-old has transformed from a special teams weapon into one of Green Bay’s most dependable defensive backs. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2022 and 2023 before becoming a full-time defensive starter.

As of late, his reliability is showing up in another way.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Packers Have Good News on All-Pro DB After Injury Scare Before Cowboys Clash

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