Packers Get Concerning Injury News Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

The Green Bay Packers returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

They are gearing up for a huge showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.” The Packers will look to extend their winning streak to three games and keep pace in the competitive NFC North.

Green Bay Packers CB Keisean Nixon Misses Practice Wednesday

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Rob Demovsky, cornerback Keisean Nixon did not practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Nixon played the entirety of the Packers’ Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears. He is having an excellent season, recording 31 total tackles, one interception, four passes defensed, and a half sack. Nixon is a two-time All-Pro and one-time Pro Bowler.

If Nixon can get back to practice on Thursday or Friday, he’ll have a shot to play against the Cowboys on Sunday. With fellow cornerback Benjamin St-Juste sidelined with a hamstring injury, Green Bay would be very thin at the position if neither can go on Sunday night.

Brandon Cisse, Carrington Valentine, and Kamal Hadden round out the Packers’ CBs on the active 53-man roster, with Elijah Culp and Domani Jackson on the practice squad.

Full Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Here is Green Bay’s full injury report for Wednesday:

CB Keisean Nixon- DNP (Groin)

CB Benjamin St-Juste- DNP (Hamstring)

DT Jonathan Ford- DNP (Calf)

DT Javon Hargrave- DNP (Achilles)

WR Skyy Moore- DNP (Ankle)

OL Aaron Banks- LP (Knee/Toe)

DT Anthony Campbell- LP (Ankle)

OL Jacob Monk- LP (Quadricep)

DT Jordon Riley- LP (Achilles)

S Evan Williams- LP (Illness)

WR Savion Williams- LP (Ankle)

DT Devonte Wyatt- LP (Ankle)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness- FP (Shoulder)

*DNP= Did Not Practice | LP= Limited Practice | FP= Full Practice

The Packers are still one of the most injured teams in the NFL entering Week 6. Hargrave will soon be placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his Achilles against Chicago. In some good news, Banks returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week 2.

However, Banks isn’t guaranteed to get his starting left guard job back, as coach Matt LaFleur said the situation is fluid between Banks and Dalvin Tomlinson. Then there’s Williams, who is practicing for the second consecutive week. If he’s able to log a full practice, he could have a legitimate shot to play Sunday night.