Packers Get Kirk Cousins Starting Update From Vikings’ HC

The Green Bay Packers still don’t have a confirmed answer on which quarterback they will face Sunday.

Kevin O’Connell made clear, though, that the Minnesota Vikings want Kirk Cousins ready.

On November 11, Minnesota’s head coach stopped short of naming his newly acquired quarterback the starter at Lambeau Field.

“Still too early to commit wholeheartedly to what the plan on Sunday looks like,” O’Connell said. “But excited about the opportunity to spend every moment we can between now and then to get him comfortable and allow him to play for us on Sunday.”

Green Bay will prep for a potential reunion, even as Cousins has only a few days to work back into an offense he last ran in 2023.

Vikings Leave Kirk Cousins’ Start Against Packers Unconfirmed

Minnesota acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on November 10 for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. The deal brings an experienced starter back to the NFC North before a key division game.

Cousins threw for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts for Las Vegas. He completed 64.1% of his passes and posted a 97.1 passer rating.

Those numbers give the Packers cause to take the change seriously. The question this week is how much of Minnesota’s offense Cousins can run by kickoff.

His history with O’Connell should help. According to the Vikings’ trade announcement, Cousins threw 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions across 25 regular-season appearances under the coach in 2022 and 2023.

He also returns with experience throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, giving Minnesota a starting point as it works through a short preparation window.

Packers Have Key Contest in Vikings Rematch

Green Bay enters Sunday at 6-3. Minnesota stands at 6-2 and won the teams’ season opener 39-22.

The Packers need to make up ground and avoid a season sweep. A win would hand the Vikings a third loss and tighten the division race.

Minnesota’s quarterback trouble adds extra curiosity. Kyler Murray missed Monday’s game against Buffalo with a hamstring injury. And Carson Wentz completed eight of 25 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Green Bay can’t count on seeing that same passing attack.

Cousins’ return would carry some history, too. His first Vikings stint ended with a torn Achilles at Lambeau Field in 2023.

Fast forward to present day, and he could resume his Minnesota career on the same field.