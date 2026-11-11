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Packers Get Kirk Cousins Starting Update From Vikings’ HC

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Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers still don’t have a confirmed answer on which quarterback they will face Sunday.

Kevin O’Connell made clear, though, that the Minnesota Vikings want Kirk Cousins ready.

On November 11, Minnesota’s head coach stopped short of naming his newly acquired quarterback the starter at Lambeau Field.

“Still too early to commit wholeheartedly to what the plan on Sunday looks like,” O’Connell said. “But excited about the opportunity to spend every moment we can between now and then to get him comfortable and allow him to play for us on Sunday.”

Green Bay will prep for a potential reunion, even as Cousins has only a few days to work back into an offense he last ran in 2023.

Vikings Leave Kirk Cousins’ Start Against Packers Unconfirmed

Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on November 10 for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. The deal brings an experienced starter back to the NFC North before a key division game.

Cousins threw for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts for Las Vegas. He completed 64.1% of his passes and posted a 97.1 passer rating.

Those numbers give the Packers cause to take the change seriously. The question this week is how much of Minnesota’s offense Cousins can run by kickoff.

His history with O’Connell should help. According to the Vikings’ trade announcement, Cousins threw 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions across 25 regular-season appearances under the coach in 2022 and 2023.

He also returns with experience throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, giving Minnesota a starting point as it works through a short preparation window.

Packers Have Key Contest in Vikings Rematch

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Love
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on after losing to the Minnesota Vikings 39-22 at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Green Bay enters Sunday at 6-3. Minnesota stands at 6-2 and won the teams’ season opener 39-22.

The Packers need to make up ground and avoid a season sweep. A win would hand the Vikings a third loss and tighten the division race.

Minnesota’s quarterback trouble adds extra curiosity. Kyler Murray missed Monday’s game against Buffalo with a hamstring injury. And Carson Wentz completed eight of 25 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Green Bay can’t count on seeing that same passing attack.

Cousins’ return would carry some history, too. His first Vikings stint ended with a torn Achilles at Lambeau Field in 2023.

Fast forward to present day, and he could resume his Minnesota career on the same field.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Packers Get Kirk Cousins Starting Update From Vikings’ HC

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