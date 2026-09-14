Packers Hit on Kyler Murray Draws ‘Intent’ Accusation From 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2026 season opener included one of the ugliest hits of Week 1, and former NFL linebacker Tedy Bruschi believes there was intent behind it.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday’s 39-22 win over Green Bay after scrambling on third down and going to the ground. Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness and safety Javon Bullard both converged on Murray, whose helmet came off during the collision.

Bullard was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi went much further while reviewing the play on “Get Up,” arguing that Bullard knew where he was placing the blow.

Tedy Bruschi Questions Intent Behind Packers Hit On Kyler Murray

Bruschi spent 13 seasons playing linebacker for the New England Patriots, and he used that experience to explain why he did not view Bullard’s contact as accidental.

“Let me tell you something I can do as a defender,” Bruschi said. “I remember this… I could pinpoint my helmet… on any minute detail on your body. I can target whatever I want, going full speed, I can hit it… I can be that accurate with my hit.

“That hit right there was to the head and neck area. He knew exactly what he was doing with that forearm, that elbow. You can put it in the knees, in the stomach. He wanted to put it on the head and neck, right there.”

Van Ness was also part of the collision, but Bullard was the defender penalized. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that Van Ness’ hit pulled at Murray’s helmet as the quarterback slid, while Bullard struck him with his right shoulder.

Murray remained down after the play and was diagnosed with a concussion. Seifert reported that multiple Vikings players said Murray’s body went into a fencing posture, an immediate reaction that can occur after brain trauma.

He eventually walked off the field and went to the locker room.

Kyler Murray Hit Puts Javon Bullard Under Scrutiny

The hit ended Murray’s Vikings debut after only 11 offensive plays.

Murray had completed 3-of-5 passes for 18 yards with one interception before leaving. Carson Wentz replaced him and threw three touchdown passes as Minnesota erased a 22-10 deficit and scored the game’s final 29 points.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that Murray appeared to be doing well when he saw him in the locker room, but the quarterback entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“I don’t have a lot to update,” O’Connell said, according to Seifert, “other than I did just see him and he seemed to be doing pretty well.”

Whether the NFL takes additional action over Sunday’s hit remains to be seen. Bullard was not ejected, and as of Monday morning the league had not announced discipline beyond the in-game penalty.

Bruschi left little ambiguity about how he viewed the contact, though.

His contention was not simply that Bullard hit Murray too high. It was that, from a defender’s perspective, Bullard had enough control over where he delivered the blow to choose somewhere else.

That accusation could keep one of the most disturbing plays from Week 1 under a microscope well beyond the final whistle.