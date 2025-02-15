Packers Land Former Browns 1st Round Pick in Trade Proposal

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency, the trade market, and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to having seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Packers should trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.

Packers Trading for Greg Newsome?

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to build off of a strong defensive performance in 2024. The expectation is the team will try to acquire a top edge rusher in the draft or free agency. However, with former first-round pick Eric Stokes and two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander likely done in Green Bay, the Packers could eye a top-tier cornerback. While defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will rely on the ascending Keisean Nixon to become his number-one cornerback, another starter is needed. This is where Newsome comes into the equation.

Newsome, a former first-round pick, played 13 games in 2024 and put together his worst season-long performance to date. However, it is his previous success that makes him a premier trade target. From 2021 to 2023, Newsome posted a 70.9 coverage and 88.8 passer rating allowed, Pro Football Focus. Newsome would have ranked third on the Packers in both categories in 2024.

The question remains as to which Newsome will present himself: the consistent and sticky in-coverage cornerback shown in his first three seasons or the poor-tackling slot corner struggling to maintain his snap count? Oddly enough, Newsome’s downward trend in 2024 may make it easier to acquire him this offseason.

Newsome’s Trade Value

Newsome, entering his age 25 season, still has a lot of promise. However, with the Cleveland Browns in a semi-organizational shift and trying to shed contracts, he could find himself on the chopping block. While he will not come free, his 2024 campaign saw his trade value take a tumble.

Ballentine suggests the Green Bay Packers trade a 2025 third-round pick (87th overall) to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for cornerback Greg Newsome. The move would save Cleveland $13.3 million, according to Over the Cap. Meanwhile, Newsome becomes Green Bay’s starting nickel back and another youthful piece to a rejuvenated defense. He will play on his fifth-year option in 2025, but if Green Bay desires, they can extend him to lower any remaining cap hit.

Whether it be Newsome or another cornerback, the Packers will surely be searching for starter in their secondary. Newsome provides youth and a history of strong performances that will please Hafley and head coach Matt LaFleur. If all goes as planned, Newsome could even don Green and Gold long-term.