Packers Lose Key Assistant in Departure for AFC Team

The Green Bay Packers are losing run game coordinator and linebacker coach Anthony Campanile, who has accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Adding to Pelissero’s report, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states that Campanile’s chances of securing the role increased significantly after interviewing with Jacksonville’s new head head coach Liam Coen, on Tuesday. Campanile was one of four candidates to interviewed by Jacksonville, with Las Vegas coordinator Patrick Graham eventually withdrawing from consideration, according to Silverstein.

Campanile’s coaching reputation has been rising, drawing interest from several high-profile teams. The San Francisco 49ers interviewed him for their defensive coordinator role and would have hired him if former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had not decided to return, per Silverstein.

Additionally, Campanile declined an offer to become Penn Stat’s defensive coordinator and chose not to interview for the same role at Notre Dame. Given his strong relationship with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, he was considered a potential replacement if Hafley took a head coaching job.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars provides Campanile an opportunity to lead a defense with significant autonomy under an offensive-minded head coach.

What Campanile’s Exit Means for the Packers

Campanile was instrumental in Green Bay’s defensive transformation under head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley last season. His leadership and high-energy approach helped develop key defensive players, including rookie Edgerrin Cooper and former first-round pick Quay Walker.

Cooper earned NFC Defensive Rookie of the Week honors twice and was NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for December and January. Meanwhile, Walker made significant process after a slow start in his third season under a new defensive scheme.

Veteran Eric Wilson performed well in the middle of the defense when Walker was sideline with an ankle injury, while Isaiah McDuffie displayed versatility in multiple roles. Campanile’s departure creates a significant void in Green Bay’s coaching staff, particularly in overseeing linebackers and run-game strategy.

Green Bay’s Replacement Plan

Looking ahead, linebacker coach Sean Dugan, who joined from Boston College alongside Hafley, is expected to be promoted to fill Campanile’s role, according to Silverstein. Duggan spent last season working closely with Campanile, making him a logical choice for the position. However, it is uncertain whether LaFleur will also grant him the run-game coordinator title that Campanile previously held.

While Campanile’s departure poses challenges, the Packers have a strong defensive foundation. The team must now focus on a smooth transition and sustaining the defensive progress made last season. LaFleur and Hafley will need to make strategic coaching decisions to maintain continuity and further improve their defense. The Packers’ success will depend on how well they adapt to this transition while maximizing their existent talent.

Anthony Campanile’s exit signifies a significant change for Green Bay’s coaching staff, and they will miss his leadership. However, the Packers remain in a strong position with a talented roster and established defensive system. The coming months will be crucial in determining how the team adapts this this shift and prepares for next season. With the right adjustments, the Green Bay Packers can maintain defensive stability and continue to be build their recent success.