Packers Make Major Announcement After Years of Waiting

The Green Bay Packers finally have a release window for a documentary they have been teasing for two years.

Team president Ed Policy told shareholders at Monday’s annual meeting at Lambeau Field that The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported Omaha Productions is putting out a six-episode series on the franchise this winter.

Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler reported Policy told it “should be out in December.”

Peyton Manning’s company is producing the project, though the Packers have not announced which streaming platform will carry it.

After more than two years of scattered updates, fans finally have a timetable for when they’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

The Packers Documentary Has Been Two Years In The Making

This project has moved slowly enough that many fans likely wondered whether it had quietly been shelved.

The first indication came during training camp in July 2023, when Manning visited Green Bay. At the time, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Omaha Productions was discussing a potential documentary with the Packers.

One year later, then-team president Mark Murphy confirmed during the 2024 shareholders meeting that the organization was indeed working with Omaha Productions on a docuseries, although he declined to offer a release timeline or identify a streaming service.

Murphy did provide some insight into the direction of the project.

“It will really focus on the history and tradition of the Packers,” Murphy said, per Kendra Meinert of the Green Bay Press Gazette, adding that it would extend into the modern era.

That description makes it clear this won’t resemble HBO’s Hard Knocks or Netflix’s Quarterback, which follow teams and players through a single season. Instead, the six-episode series appears positioned as a comprehensive look at one of the league’s most historic organizations, spanning generations from Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi to Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and the current era.

With nearly 100 years of NFL history to work from, Green Bay offers more material than almost any other franchise, making six episodes feel more like a necessity than an extravagance.

Omaha Productions Has Become A Major Player In Sports Documentaries

Manning founded Omaha Productions in 2020 alongside sports executive Jamie Horowitz, and the company has quickly become one of the biggest names in sports media.

It first gained widespread attention through the “ManningCast,” Peyton and Eli Manning’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast, before expanding into documentaries, live events and scripted television.

Among its best-known football projects are Quarterback on Netflix, along with its follow-up series Receiver. Omaha also produces NFL Honors.

That track record suggests the Packers documentary should receive the same high-end production value as Omaha’s previous projects. At the same time, the company’s documentaries have generally taken a celebratory tone rather than an investigative one, leaving open questions about how deeply the series will explore some of the franchise’s more complicated chapters.

The documentary announcement was just one of several notable updates Policy shared during his first shareholders meeting as team president. The meeting also touched on Policy reiterating that the organization has no interest in selling naming rights to Lambeau Field.

For now, Packers fans know one thing they didn’t before Monday: after waiting more than two years, the franchise’s long-awaited documentary finally has a release window. The only remaining mystery is where they’ll be able to watch it.