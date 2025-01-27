Packers Make Bold Coaching Move Ahead of 2025 Season

In a strategic move aimed at maintaining consistency within his coaching staff, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has extended the contract of Rich Bisaccia, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The move ensures that the veteran special teams coordinator will remain with the team for at least two more years. Bisaccia’s new deal, which adds another year to his original contract, serves as a vital step in continuing the work he began when he joined the Packers in 2022.

Bisaccia’s Impact on Special Teams

Rich Bisaccia’s extension comes after a season of noticeable improvement for the Green Bay Packers’ special teams unit, although challenges still remained. Bisaccia, one of the highest-paid special teams coordinators in the NFL, has overseen progress in critical areas since taking over the role. His leadership has been marked by improvements in both kickoff coverage and returns.

In 2024, the Packers saw their kickoff coverage rise from 9th to 2nd in league rankings, and kickoff returns also improved from 23rd to 19th. These statistics reflect the positive steps taken under Bisaccia’s guidance.

However, the special teams unit was not without its issues. In his first season, the Packers ranked 29th in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, showing the significant challenges the unit faced in its early stages. The improvement in 2024 was encouraging, but there were still a few high-profile mistakes that highlighted areas that require further development.

One of the most notable errors occurred during the season opener against Philadelphia, when Keisean Nixon, the Packers’ kick returner, made a critical misjudgment by returning a kickoff from 8 yards deep in the end zone with just 27 seconds left. Nixon also fumbled on the opening kickoff of the Wild Card game, leading to a touchdown by the Eagles and an early 7-0 deficit.

Despite these setbacks, Bisaccia’s unit showed resilience throughout the season. Notably, punter Daniel Whelan showed slight improvement in his performance, and the team achieved a significant moment in Week 11 when they blocked a last-second field goal to secure a victory over the Chicago Bears. While special teams is often a critical but underappreciated facet of a football team, Bisaccia’s efforts were key in the Packers’ ability to secure these moments of success, and the team’s faith in him is evident in the extension.

Stability and Future Outlook

The decision to extend Bisaccia’s contract is not just about his past successes but also about ensuring stability within the team’s coaching staff moving forward. At 64 years old, there were reports that Bisaccia might consider retirement, but the new deal assures the Packers that he will remain with the team for at least two more seasons. This extended commitment also reinforces his dual role as LaFleur’s game management adviser, a responsibility that taps into Bisaccia’s wealth of experience and strategic insights.

While there are areas to improve, such as reducing mistakes and further enhancing the consistency of the special teams unit, the extension provides Rich Bisaccia with the opportunity to continue building upon the foundation he has laid. His leadership and experience are crucial for the Packers, especially as they aim to remain competitive in the NFC North and beyond.

With his contract extended, Bisaccia will have the opportunity to refine and strengthen the Green Bay Packers’ special teams, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the seasons ahead.