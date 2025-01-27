Hi, Subscriber

Packers Make Bold Coaching Move Ahead of 2025 Season

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia
Getty
Green Bay Packers' special teams coordinator and former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia helps warm up players before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium

In a strategic move aimed at maintaining consistency within his coaching staff, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has extended the contract of Rich Bisaccia, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The move ensures that the veteran special teams coordinator will remain with the team for at least two more years. Bisaccia’s new deal, which adds another year to his original contract, serves as a vital step in continuing the work he began when he joined the Packers in 2022.

Bisaccia’s Impact on Special Teams

Rich Bisaccia’s extension comes after a season of noticeable improvement for the Green Bay Packers’ special teams unit, although challenges still remained. Bisaccia, one of the highest-paid special teams coordinators in the NFL, has overseen progress in critical areas since taking over the role. His leadership has been marked by improvements in both kickoff coverage and returns.

In 2024, the Packers saw their kickoff coverage rise from 9th to 2nd in league rankings, and kickoff returns also improved from 23rd to 19th. These statistics reflect the positive steps taken under Bisaccia’s guidance.

However, the special teams unit was not without its issues. In his first season, the Packers ranked 29th in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, showing the significant challenges the unit faced in its early stages. The improvement in 2024 was encouraging, but there were still a few high-profile mistakes that highlighted areas that require further development.

One of the most notable errors occurred during the season opener against Philadelphia, when Keisean Nixon, the Packers’ kick returner, made a critical misjudgment by returning a kickoff from 8 yards deep in the end zone with just 27 seconds left. Nixon also fumbled on the opening kickoff of the Wild Card game, leading to a touchdown by the Eagles and an early 7-0 deficit.

Despite these setbacks, Bisaccia’s unit showed resilience throughout the season. Notably, punter Daniel Whelan showed slight improvement in his performance, and the team achieved a significant moment in Week 11 when they blocked a last-second field goal to secure a victory over the Chicago Bears. While special teams is often a critical but underappreciated facet of a football team, Bisaccia’s efforts were key in the Packers’ ability to secure these moments of success, and the team’s faith in him is evident in the extension.

Stability and Future Outlook

The decision to extend Bisaccia’s contract is not just about his past successes but also about ensuring stability within the team’s coaching staff moving forward. At 64 years old, there were reports that Bisaccia might consider retirement, but the new deal assures the Packers that he will remain with the team for at least two more seasons. This extended commitment also reinforces his dual role as LaFleur’s game management adviser, a responsibility that taps into Bisaccia’s wealth of experience and strategic insights.

While there are areas to improve, such as reducing mistakes and further enhancing the consistency of the special teams unit, the extension provides Rich Bisaccia with the opportunity to continue building upon the foundation he has laid. His leadership and experience are crucial for the Packers, especially as they aim to remain competitive in the NFC North and beyond.

With his contract extended, Bisaccia will have the opportunity to refine and strengthen the Green Bay Packers’ special teams, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the seasons ahead.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Make Bold Coaching Move Ahead of 2025 Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x