Packers Make Franchise History With Major Announcement

The Green Bay Packers‘ full 17-game regular-season schedule has been released, and for the 2026 season, they may have one of the most interesting slates in the entire NFL.

The Packers have one of the league’s tougher schedules in 2026, ranking fourth based on their opponents’ winning percentage from last season (.538). ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Green Bay for 9.5 wins.

Whether that ends up being the outcome or not, one thing is certain: the Packers will spend plenty of time in the national spotlight — and they will make franchise history while doing it.

Packers Set Franchise Primetime Record In 2026

The Packers are scheduled for six primetime games in 2026, with the possibility of a seventh. Their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions is currently a flex game. Five of those primetime contests, however, will take place at Lambeau Field.

“For the first time in franchise history,” the Packers posted on social media.

Green Bay’s first primetime appearance comes Sept. 24 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Their next will be Oct. 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Two weeks later, they return to Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. Then comes a Dec. 13 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills before their first Monday Night Football game of the season against the Houston Texans.

That is a significant amount of national exposure for any team, but the Packers at least get the benefit of hosting most of those games at Lambeau Field.

Packers Face Historic Road Games Late In Season

The lone road primetime game for the Packers is a major one. Green Bay will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve in what will become the NFL’s first-ever Wednesday night game.

Thanksgiving week will not be the only unusual scheduling spot for the Packers. Green Bay will also head to Chicago on Christmas Day to face its longtime rival, the Bears, in another Netflix-exclusive matchup.

“At different points this season, the Packers might be asking themselves what day of the week it is,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote. “They could play on six different days with only Tuesday out of the question. The Packers have one Monday night game (Week 17), one Wednesday game (Thanksgiving Eve at the Rams), two Thursday games (both at home), a Friday game (Christmas at Chicago) and the rest on Sunday — for now. Their regular-season finale could wind up on a Saturday with the exact date yet to be determined.”

Demovsky also predicts the Packers will finish the season much stronger than they did a year ago after losing their final five games.

“The Packers will do the opposite of last year and close the regular season with four straight wins, taking some momentum into the postseason instead of limping in. Yes, that would include winning on Christmas at Chicago, which at this point looks like the toughest game in that closing stretch.”

Beating the Bears would certainly make for a memorable Christmas gift for both the Packers and their fans. But if Green Bay handles business during those five primetime home games, it could ease much of the pressure before that late-season rivalry matchup.