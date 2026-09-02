Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Delivers Blunt Metaphor to New Additions Kaleb Johnson & Jonnu Smith

The Green Bay Packers have made two notable additions to their offensive roster before the 2026 season.

In recent weeks, Green Bay signed TE Jonnu Smith to a one-year deal and traded for running back Kaleb Johnson this past weekend. The reason for the Johnson trade is that the team is bracing for a Josh Jacobs suspension, which a decision should be made about rather shortly.

Following the new additions joining the team, Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur delivered a blunt metaphor for both players having to learn the offense quickly,

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Matt LaFleur’s Bizarre Metaphor Message to Jonnu Smith, Kaleb Johnson

Here is what Matt LaFleur said about Jonnu Smith and Kaleb Johnson ‘getting up to speed’ with the Packers offense:

“It’s like drinking water out of a fire hose. There’s a lot of information that they gotta be able to digest.”

While it remains to be seen what impact both Johnson and Jonnu Smith will have on the Packers’ offensive fold, LaFleur is right in his metaphor messaging, as both players will need to adapt on the fly.

The Packers’ running back depth is extremely inexperienced (beyond Josh Jacobs), and if Jacobs is suspended, the offense will rely way more on the passing attack.

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More on Kaleb Johnson, Jonnu Smith

Both players hailed from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Jonnu Smith, who is a former Pro Bowl pass catcher, caught 38 passes for 222 yards last season and two touchdowns.

As for Kaleb Johnson, he is coming off his rookie season in the NFL. The Steelers drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

In his rookie campaign, he carried the ball 28 times for 69 yards (2.5 y/a) and zero rushing touchdowns.

It will be very interesting to see how both players perform with the Green Bay Packers this season.