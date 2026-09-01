San Francisco 49ers Receive Promising Christian McCaffrey Update Amid Injury Concern

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching, and the San Francisco 49ers are one of the few teams that will play before September 13, which is the first Sunday slate of the year.

San Francisco will head to Melbourne, Australia soon to take part in the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia.

Very notably, star running back Christian McCaffrey’s Week 1 status has been in limbo due to a ‘tightness’ injury concern.

However, on Tuesday, September 1, the 49ers received a promising McCaffrey update.

More NFL on Heavy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Reveals Vague Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan Injury Updates

Christian McCaffrey Seen at Practice on Tuesday

In a positive development, it appears that Christian McCaffrey was practicing in some capacity on Tuesday afternoon.

@PolymarketBlitz provided an update on McCaffrey as well:

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (tightness) felt more loose and did practice.”

After a tremendous 2025 campaign for McCaffrey, who was essentially the entire 49ers offense, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the star running back this offseason.

A lot of analysts and insiders question his injury history and a potential decline,

However, that skepticism didn’t materialize in the NFL’s top 100 list, where McCaffrey lands at No.6.

More NFL on Heavy: Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Handed Bold Prediction Before 2026 Season

More on Christian McCaffrey….

Despite the ‘critics’, there is absolutely no doubt that McCaffrey is one of the best backs in the entire NFL.

He’s a 4X Pro Bowler and 3X 1st-team All-Pro.

In 2025, McCaffrey rushed the ball 311 times for 1202 yards and added another 924 all-purpose yards out of the backfield.

He also scored 17 total touchdowns in 2025.

There’s no telling what’s in store for McCaffrey in 2026, but as long as he’s healthy and on the field, he is going to be force-fed in this Kyle Shanahan offense.

As for other 49ers running back notes, it appears to be Kaelon Black and Jordan James who are vying for the RB2 spot.