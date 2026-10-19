Packers’ Matthew Golden Disputes Taunting Call Against Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers walked away with another win Sunday night, but Matthew Golden wasn’t happy about one of the calls that went against him.

Golden was flagged for taunting after a big first-quarter catch in Green Bay’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The receiver celebrated by flexing after the play, drawing a 15-yard penalty even though he insists his celebration had nothing to do with the defender who tackled him.

Afterward, Golden explained what he believed the officials got wrong, and he didn’t sound particularly convinced that his reaction warranted a flag.

Matthew Golden Explains Taunting Penalty Against Cowboys

The play came on Green Bay’s opening possession. Jordan Love found Golden for a 37-yard gain down the left sideline, with Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. making the tackle near the Dallas 9-yard line.

Golden got up and flexed, but the officials assessed a taunting penalty that moved the Packers back 15 yards, to the Cowboys’ 24.

Speaking after the game, Golden said the gesture was directed at the home crowd at Lambeau Field, not Revel. He also said he never exchanged words with the Dallas cornerback, according to USA Today’s Ryan Wood.

“I guess they expect us not to show any emotions. We play a high-emotion game. For me to get a flag on that, it’s out of my control,” Golden said.

The receiver’s explanation raises an obvious question about what officials interpreted as taunting. A celebration aimed at the stands is different from a gesture directed at an opponent, and Golden maintained he was doing the former.

Fortunately for Green Bay, the penalty didn’t prevent the offense from finishing the drive. Love found Golden again, this time for a 9-yard touchdown on third down. It capped a 14-play, 90-yard possession and gave the Packers an early 7-0 lead.

The offense overcame multiple setbacks on that series, converting four third downs before reaching the end zone. Golden’s long catch was one of its biggest plays, even after the celebration erased part of the gain.

Packers Overcome Penalties, Drops in Win Over Cowboys

Golden’s flag was hardly the only penalty Sunday night. The teams combined for 22, with Green Bay committing 11 for 96 yards and Dallas drawing 11 for 108 yards.

The penalties weren’t the Packers’ only offensive frustration, either. Golden had opportunities for two more touchdowns but couldn’t finish the catches. One potential score would have come on a 43-yard throw, and another on a 23-yard pass in the second quarter.

He nevertheless led Green Bay with six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, giving Love a productive target during an uneven performance from the offense. Love completed 23 of 41 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also scoring on a 1-yard run.

The Packers took a 17-0 halftime lead and held on as Dallas tried to close the gap after the break. Green Bay improved to 4-2 with its third consecutive victory, while the Cowboys fell to 2-4.

For Golden, the final result mattered more than the flag, but his postgame comments made clear he didn’t agree with the decision. He was celebrating a play in front of his own fans, not, by his account, trying to embarrass an opponent.

The Packers could live with the lost yardage after finding the end zone anyway. They’d surely prefer not to have to overcome another 15-yard celebration penalty the next time Golden makes a big catch.