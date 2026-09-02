Packers’ Micah Parsons Drops Head-Turning Jordan Love Prediction

The Green Bay Packers won’t have star edge-rusher Micah Parsons for the first four games of the season while he’s on injured reserve.

And while being without their best defensive player is a big blow to the Packers, Parsons is convinced in his absence that quarterback Jordan Love will have Green Bay playing winning football.

In fact, Parsons thinks Love will play so well that he’ll not only be in the MVP race but he’ll win the award.

“I’m going with Jordan Love [for MVP],” Parsons recently said on his “The Edge” podcast. “He’s going to be the one. I think Jordan will throw for about 40 TDs, and I think he’s going to have over 4,000 yards this year.”

Jordan Love Would Be a True Dark-horse MVP

How unlikely is a Love MVP run?

Well, the 27-year-old signal caller currently has the 11th-best odds of winning (+2000) according to DraftKings. All 10 of the players ranked ahead of him are also QBs. The full odds list is below.

Based on Parsons’ prediction, Love would have to top his career season back in 2023 — his first as Green Bay’s starter.

That year, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record and a 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Parsons Also Made Wild George Pickens Prediction

While he was making predictions, Parsons was asked who he thought would lead the NFL in touchdown catches and receiving yards.

He didn’t hesitate with his answer, and while most wouldn’t be surprised he chose a WR from his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, but some might be surprised he didn’t pick CeeDee Lamb.

“(George) Pickens looked like the best receiver in the NFL [last season],” Parsons added. “He said he’s going to show he’s the best receiver in the league. [I think Pickens will lead the league in touchdown receptions] too. He might triple crown it.

“I got him for at least 15, 16 (touchdowns); I think he’s the greatest red-zone threat in the league. GP could go at least [1,800 yards] — 18 (touchdowns) and 18(00 yards). I think he’s very capable — it’s just about if GP wants to do it. When it’s primetime, there’s no doubt GP is showing up. It’s so funny hearing the Georgia players — we’ve got so many Georgia players…it’s always funny hearing them talking about GP. He really put fear into people.”

Pickens is coming off the best season of his career. He totaled 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. Lamb was injured for three games, which allowed Pickens to take over as Dallas’ WR1 for a period of time.

He’ll be splitting more targets with Lamb next season, so replicating his 2025 season will be quite impressive if he pulls it off.