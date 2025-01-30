Packers Potentially Eyeing Major Free-Agent Reunion with Top Corner

The Green Bay Packers are a team with few holes. Yes, there are areas they can improve, but nothing drastic stands out as a ‘must-do‘ this offseason. Yet, when discussing where Green Bay can get better, the secondary often comes to mind. Not because the personnel is necessarily bad, but with three impending free agents and two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander hinting towards an early contract departure, the cornerback room becomes a clear focus.

The Packers should do everything possible to bring Alexander back. When healthy, he remains a top-tier defensive back capable of locking down opponents’ number-one receivers. However, Jaire Alexander’s availability has been a persistent issue, with injuries limiting him to 34 games over the last four seasons. Most recently, Alexander missed nine of the Packers’ last ten games due to a torn PCL that required surgery. Tack on a $25 million cap hit, and it is easy to see why Green Bay is considering moving.

Attention would then turn to the team’s impending free agents. Former first-round Eric Stokes never lived up to his potential, leaving his future with the team uncertain. Meanwhile, Corey Ballentine is a valuable depth piece with starting experience. Ballentine will likely be a cheaper option to raise the secondary’s floor.

Although, if the Packers are looking to make a big splash in free agency, they have the funds. With an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, Green Bay could be a legitimate player in free agency.

One analyst believes with the Packers’ financial stability and need at the position, signing a familiar top-of-the-line cornerback makes too much sense this offseason.

Packers Eyeing Reunion with Top Cornerback

According to Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, the Green Bay Packers are a potential suitor to reunite with Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Rasul Douglas during free agency.

Douglas, a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, had his breakout with the Packers in 2021, becoming a consistent starter. In three seasons with Green Bay, Douglas totaled 174 tackles and 10 interceptions and was a key contributor to multiple playoff appearances.

However, Douglas endured his fair share of struggles in 2023, leading to a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Ironically, he saw a quick resurgence immediately following the trade. In the final nine games of the season, Douglas intercepted four passes, recovered two fumbles, and scored a defensive touchdown.

Although a strong ending to his 2023 campaign, Douglas regressed to the mean in 2024. Still a steady tackler and well-above-average coverage corner, Douglas would add a level of consistency to the Packers’ secondary.

In 24 games with the Buffalo Bills, Douglas has averaged a 68.9 coverage grade and 67.5 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. His coverage grade would have ranked third among Packers cornerbacks this season, while his run-defense would have topped the charts.

Douglas’ Free Agent Market

Rasul Douglas is PFF’s 15th-ranked free agent and the third-highest cornerback in 2025. A player of his caliber would instantly improve Green Bay’s secondary and help add consistency and durability to the room.

Pairing him with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine sets up the Packers’ defense for even more success under Jeff Hafley next season. It also helps that Douglas should not command a large salary on the open market.

According to PFF, Douglas is projected to receive a two-year, $26.5 million contract with $15.25 million guaranteed.

Rasul Douglas may not be perfect, and retaining Jaire Alexander might be the more beneficial option, knowing his abilities. However, Douglas has played 915 or more snaps each of the last three seasons, highlighting the best ability is availability. He also would be cheaper than Alexander in 2025.