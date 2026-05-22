Packers Predicted To Reunite With Former Saints Gadget Player After 9 Years

The offseason for the Green Bay Packers has not been as impactful as many hoped. The team lost several talented players from last season while doing little to replace them so far. But Green Bay will begin figuring out how it wants to shape its roster starting with OTAs on May 26.

Like many teams, the Packers still have holes involving depth pieces that will need to be addressed before the start of the 2026 season.

Even Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that recently.

“I don’t know if I ever feel like I’ve checked every box, because I don’t know if anything’s ever complete,” Gutekunst said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t feel really good about what our team looks like. This is 365.”

That means with OTAs, minicamp in June and training camp in July approaching, Green Bay could still look to make additions. One possibility suggested by AtoZ Sports’ Wendell Ferreira would certainly be an interesting reunion.

Packers Linked To Reunion With Former QB Taysom Hill

Ferreira suggested the Packers could pursue former New Orleans Saints gadget player Taysom Hill, bringing him back to the organization where his NFL career originally began.

“This is a cool one, because Hill was just a third-string rookie quarterback in 2017 scoring preseason rushing touchdowns,” Ferreira wrote. “The Packers cut him with the expectation of bringing him back to the practice squad, but the New Orleans Saints claimed him and Sean Payton transformed Hill into one of the most versatile and electric weapons in the NFL. Now he’s already 35, but the athleticism is still there to some extent — and Matt LaFleur has the creativity to take advantage of it.”

Hill has played virtually every offensive skill position during his career, including quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back. His Pro Football Reference page reflects just how unique his role became in New Orleans.

Across nine seasons, Hill has totaled 3,585 yards and 45 touchdowns from scrimmage. He also added 2,426 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes.

Hill went undrafted in 2017 and originally signed with the Packers as a free agent that spring. However, he was released during final roster cuts before the season. The Saints later claimed him off waivers, though he was not promoted to the active roster until December of that year.

Taysom Hill’s Future Remains Unclear

Hill will turn 36 years old in August, and there has been growing speculation that he could decide to retire after nine NFL seasons.

Still a free agent, Hill appears at the very least to be moving on from the Saints. FOX 8’s Garland Gillen recently reported that Hill put his home in the Old Metairie neighborhood up for sale. The property is currently listed on Zillow for $2.75 million.

Hill and his family reportedly built their “dream home” in Utah, near BYU, where both he and his wife attended college.

Until Hill officially announces his retirement, though, a reunion with the Packers could remain on the table. This time around, however, it would be under Matt LaFleur instead of Mike McCarthy.