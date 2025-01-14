Packers Predicted to Sign $33 Million Cornerback in Free Agency

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for a pivotal offseason, one pressing question looms: how will the team address its secondary? With the potential departure of star cornerback Jaire Alexander and the expiration of contracts for key contributors like Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine, Green Bay’s front office could find itself in dire need of reinforcements at cornerback.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes New York Jets cornerback D.J Reed can be a solution to the Packers looming problem.

D.J Reed, an impending free agent, can provide the Packers with much-needed stability and talent in the secondary. Reed, who has spent the last two seasons as a reliable No. 2 corner for the Jets, is expected to be one of the top players available at his position when free agency begins.

Packers Transitioning Secondary

The Packers face a challenging salary cap situation heading into 2024, and Alexander’s hefty contract could make him a cap casualty. If Green Bay decides to move on from their two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, they will need to prioritize bolstering their secondary through both free agency and the NFL Draft.

“Especially if Alexander is a cap casualty, cornerback will be the top need in Green Bay during free agency and the draft,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder noted. “Eric Stokes’ and Corey Ballentine’s contracts expire as well, and the defense could use some help at the position.”

Reed, 28, has quietly built a reputation as one of the league’s most consistent defensive backs. The seven-year veteran has excelled in coverage, surrendering no more than two touchdowns per season over the past four years, according to Pro Football Focus. During that same span, Reed has also recorded at least six pass breakups each year, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

While Reed has primarily played as a No. 2 corner throughout his career—serving alongside Sauce Gardner with the Jets and Shaquille Griffin during his time with the Seattle Seahawks—his consistency and experience could make him an attractive option for Green Bay. He would bring both veteran leadership and on-field production to a Packers defense that may lack depth at cornerback in the coming season.

Beyond his stats, Reed’s versatility could prove invaluable to Green Bay’s defensive scheme. At 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, he has demonstrated the ability to play both outside and in the slot, offering defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley more flexibility in his game plans.

Packers Potential Pursuit of Reed

For the Green Bay Packers, the decision to pursue Reed will hinge on their ability to navigate the financial complexities of free agency. Despite an estimated $42 million in cap, according to Over the Cap, Green Bay may need to get creative to fit Reed into their plans. However, his potential impact could outweigh the cost, especially if the team decides to rebuild its secondary.

If the Packers do land Reed, they would gain a reliable cornerstone to help solidify their secondary. With the 2024 NFL Draft still months away, adding Reed would allow Green Bay to address other critical areas of need, such as wide receiver or edge rusher, during the draft.

Ultimately, the Packers’ pursuit of D.J Reed could signal a strategic shift in their approach to roster building, balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability. As free agency nears, all eyes will be on Green Bay’s front office to see if they make a bold move to bring the veteran cornerback to Lambeau Field.