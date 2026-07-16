Packers Proven Right After Latest ESPN Message on $68 Million Star

The Green Bay Packers have suffered quite the turnover to their roster this offseason, but it’s still not short of talent. That includes safety Xavier McKinney.

McKinney returns to Green Bay for what will be his third season after spending his first four with the New York Giants. At the time, the Packers made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the league with his four-year, $68 million deal.

It’s hard to argue he hasn’t been worth every penny so far. His performances speak for themselves, which has once again landed him among ESPN’s top 10 safeties entering the 2026 season, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Xavier McKinney Earns Major Recognition From ESPN

McKinney returns to the No. 3 spot after landing there last year as well. Some voters among the league executives, coaches and scouts Fowler interviewed had him as low as seventh.

“McKinney’s game is among the most refined in the safety field,” Fowler wrote. “He plays a disciplined game but takes enough risks to create splash plays. In his second year as a Packer, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.7 passer rating when targeted, allowing 15 receptions and 172 yards on 29 targets.”

The 27-year-old is known for being a ball-hawk, having recorded 19 interceptions in his career. In 2024, his first season with the Packers, he posted a career-high eight, leading to a First-Team All-Pro selection.

“Interceptions can come in bunches for him — his total dropped from eight in 2024 to two in 2025 — but he stayed disruptive on the ball with 10 passes defended, equating to a ball hawk rate of 34.5%, sixth among safeties with at least 100 coverage snaps according to NFL Next Gen Stats,” Fowler continued. “He’s first in that category among safeties with at least 400 coverage snaps.”

In his first two seasons in Green Bay, he has yet to allow a touchdown as the nearest defender, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

One AFC coach told Fowler, “He sees the game very quickly. Fast processor. He is always in a great position and plays the game in control. He can tackle, he can cover, and he gets the ball.”

Xavier McKinney Drops In NFL’s Top 100

McKinney didn’t receive quite the same recognition from NFL.com, however.

Although he still landed on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2026, the Packers safety fell a whopping 40 spots to No. 70.

“McKinney might not have flashed as much in 2025 as he did in his eight-interception first season with Green Bay, but he was just as vital for the Packers,” NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack wrote. “His 10 passes defensed on 29 targets equated to a 34.5% ball hawk rate, a mere 2.2% off his 2024 All-Pro campaign. He also allowed a 40.0 passer rating and 2.6 yards of separation as the nearest defender, both career bests. Teams shouldn’t throw his way, and if last year is any indication, they should reconsider running in his direction, too. McKinney’s 82.5 PFF run defense grade from the ’25 campaign marks his best so far.”

Regardless of where he lands on various rankings, McKinney continues to establish himself as one of the league’s premier safeties. Through two seasons in Green Bay, he has been a difference-maker in coverage, against the run and as a playmaker on the football. If the Packers are going to contend in the NFC in 2026, McKinney will once again be a major reason why.