Packers Replace Two-Time Pro Bowler in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2025 offseason facing uncertainty at the cornerback position. Two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn PCL and has already voiced his displeasure with the team. Not to mention cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentines’ contracts expire at the beginning of the new league year. These factors make the cornerback position a high priority for the Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft, leading to Pro Football Focus identifying Texas CB Jahdae Barron as the perfect prospect for Green Bay.

Barron, a standout in the 2024 college football season, brings elite production and a knack for making game-changing plays. Over the season, he was targeted 66 times, allowing only 35 receptions for 272 yards and zero touchdowns. In addition to his stingy coverage numbers, Barron tallied three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He was also a continuous thorn in opposing quarterbacks’ sides, allowing a 31.9 passer rating when throwing his direction.

Perfect Fit for the Packers

Barron’s skillset aligns perfectly with the Packers’ potential needs. Alexander’s injury and attitude cast down on his 2025 availability early in the 2025 season. And even if he does return, the Packers need additional depth and long-term stability at cornerback. The expiring contract of Stokes and Ballentine only exacerbates the situation, leaving the team with few experienced options behind Alexander and Keisean Nixon.

Barron’s combination of lockdown coverage ability and playmaking instincts gives the Packers a dependable starter who can either complement Alexander or replace him. A 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Barron brings the physicality to match with larger receivers while also possessing the quickness and agility to handle shiftier slot players. His ball skills and awareness would bolster the Packers’ secondary, which aims to remain the defense’s strength.

One advantage for Green Bay is the depth of cornerback talent in the 2025 NFL draft class. PFF notes that the top 50 prospects are rich with players at the position, giving the Packers options to find a high-quality addition even if they address other needs early in the draft. However, Barron’s elite production at Texas could make him a first-round target, especially if he tests well at the NFL combine.

Should the Packers select Barron, they would gain a player accustomed to excelling against elite competition in the Big 12. His performance under pressure and ability to neutralize opposing top receivers suggest he could transition seamlessly to the NFL level.

Packers Path Forward

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear this offseason that the team is focusing on a “heightened sense of urgency” as they aim to build a championship contender. Strengthening the cornerback room is a critical step in that process, especially in a league increasingly reliant on dynamic passing offenses.

Jahdae Barron’s blend of production, versatility, and potential makes him a tantalizing prospect for the Packers. Whether Green Bay uses an early pick on Barron or looks elsewhere, cornerback will undoubtedly be a focal point in the Packers’ draft strategy. With the opportunity to secure a high-impact player like Barron, the Packers could position themselves for long-term success in their secondary.

