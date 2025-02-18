Packers Tabbed as Perfect Landing Spot for $71 Million Star

The Green Bay Packers are not typically the most aggressive team in free agency, but when they do make moves, they tend to be impactful. A prime example is last year’s acquisitions of safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, both of whom significantly contributed to the team’s success.

This offseason, the Packers have a pressing need at the edge rusher position, and they may be looking to fill that gap with a veteran presence. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen compiled a list of the top 50 free agents and their ideal landing spots, identifying star edge rusher Khalil Mack as a great fit for Green Bay.

“The Packers adding Mack to pair with Rashan Gary would boost their pass rush off the edges,” Bowen explained. “Mack had six sacks and 41 pressures in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. And even though he’s turning 34 this week, he’s still a three-down force with the steady play speed to heat up the pocket.”

Khalil Mack: A Long-Time Target for Green Bay

This is not the first time Green Bay has shown interest in Mack. Back in 2018, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attempted to acquire him, but Mack was ultimately traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears instead. He was later dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, where he has played for the last three seasons.

Although Mack is turning 34, he remains an effective player. In 2024, he recorded more total pressures (49) than Rashan Gary (47), despite playing one fewer game. If Mack had been on Green Bay’s roster last season, he would have led the team in total pressures.

However, Mack is not a long-term solution. His age and durability are factors teams must consider, but his ability to generate pressure remains elite. The Packers need immediate production, and Mack could provide a short-term boost to their defensive front.

Financial Considerations and Packers’ Edge Depth

Financially, signing Khalil Mack would require a significant investment. Spotrac projects Mack to command a three-year, $70.9 million contract, averaging approximately $23.6 million per season. However, given his age and recent contemplation of retirement following the 2024 season, the actual contract structure may look different. A short-term, incentive-based deal seems more plausible.

The Packers have invested heavily in the edge rusher position, yet the returns have been underwhelming. Rashan Gary, a former first-round pick, signed a four-year, $96 million extension, but his performance has yet to justify that cost. Additionally, the team has Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, and Brenton Cox Jr., who showed promise last season after the team traded Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green Bay also holds exclusive rights over Arron Mosby, meaning they can retain him on a minimum tender if they choose.

While they have depth, their edge rushers have yet to deliver elite results, which is why a player like Mack remains an intriguing option. If the Green Bay Packers decide to pursue Mack, it will signal their intent to make a serious playoff push, reinforcing their defense with a proven veteran who can still disrupt opposing offenses.