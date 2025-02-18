Hi, Subscriber

Packers Tabbed as Perfect Landing Spot for $71 Million Star

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Chargers' defensive lineman Khalil Mack, Green Bay Packers
Getty
Los Angeles Chargers' defensive lineman Khalil Mack reacts after his sack during a 24-17 Chargers win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

The Green Bay Packers are not typically the most aggressive team in free agency, but when they do make moves, they tend to be impactful. A prime example is last year’s acquisitions of safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, both of whom significantly contributed to the team’s success.

This offseason, the Packers have a pressing need at the edge rusher position, and they may be looking to fill that gap with a veteran presence. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen compiled a list of the top 50 free agents and their ideal landing spots, identifying star edge rusher Khalil Mack as a great fit for Green Bay.

“The Packers adding Mack to pair with Rashan Gary would boost their pass rush off the edges,” Bowen explained. “Mack had six sacks and 41 pressures in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. And even though he’s turning 34 this week, he’s still a three-down force with the steady play speed to heat up the pocket.”

Khalil Mack: A Long-Time Target for Green Bay

This is not the first time Green Bay has shown interest in Mack. Back in 2018, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attempted to acquire him, but Mack was ultimately traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears instead. He was later dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, where he has played for the last three seasons.

Although Mack is turning 34, he remains an effective player. In 2024, he recorded more total pressures (49) than Rashan Gary (47), despite playing one fewer game. If Mack had been on Green Bay’s roster last season, he would have led the team in total pressures.

However, Mack is not a long-term solution. His age and durability are factors teams must consider, but his ability to generate pressure remains elite. The Packers need immediate production, and Mack could provide a short-term boost to their defensive front.

Financial Considerations and Packers’ Edge Depth

Financially, signing Khalil Mack would require a significant investment. Spotrac projects Mack to command a three-year, $70.9 million contract, averaging approximately $23.6 million per season. However, given his age and recent contemplation of retirement following the 2024 season, the actual contract structure may look different. A short-term, incentive-based deal seems more plausible.

The Packers have invested heavily in the edge rusher position, yet the returns have been underwhelming. Rashan Gary, a former first-round pick, signed a four-year, $96 million extension, but his performance has yet to justify that cost. Additionally, the team has Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, and Brenton Cox Jr., who showed promise last season after the team traded Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green Bay also holds exclusive rights over Arron Mosby, meaning they can retain him on a minimum tender if they choose.

While they have depth, their edge rushers have yet to deliver elite results, which is why a player like Mack remains an intriguing option. If the Green Bay Packers decide to pursue Mack, it will signal their intent to make a serious playoff push, reinforcing their defense with a proven veteran who can still disrupt opposing offenses.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Tabbed as Perfect Landing Spot for $71 Million Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x