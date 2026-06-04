Packers Receive New Trade Message on Saints’ Alvin Kamara

While the Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of OTAs, the roster will continue to change between now and the beginning of the 2026 season. One name that continues to surface as a possible trade candidate is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The Packers currently find themselves in an interesting predicament at running back. Josh Jacobs was recently released from jail after being arrested on several domestic violence charges. While he was released shortly afterward, there is still an ongoing investigation that could potentially impact his availability this season.

Outside of Jacobs, there are also questions surrounding the durability of MarShawn Lloyd and the inexperience of players such as Pierre Strong Jr., Chris Brooks and Damien Martinez.

While any of those running backs could step up in the event Jacobs misses time, the Packers may prefer proven experience as they pursue a Super Bowl title. That’s one reason Kamara continues to make sense as a trade target.

ESPN Names Alvin Kamara as Packers Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently listed Kamara among his top trade candidates between now and the NFL trade deadline.

“We have about five months until the NFL trade deadline and about three until the start of the regular season, so there are still some notable players who — for one reason or another — could get traded in one of those time frames,” Graziano wrote.

Graziano pointed to both New Orleans’ crowded backfield and Kamara’s contract situation as reasons the Saints could consider moving on from the veteran running back.

“The Saints’ beloved veteran turns 31 in July and posted career lows in touches (164) and scrimmage yards (657) in 2025,” Graziano continued. “New Orleans doled out big money to Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and has a crowded RB room that also includes Kendre Miller, Audric Estime and Ty Chandler. Kamara has one year left on his contract, which has been amended so many times it’s difficult to truly assess the size of the dead money burden New Orleans will take on whenever he’s gone.”

Graziano specifically mentioned the Packers as a possible landing spot, along with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s hard to see a team offering too much for Kamara at this point in his career. But if he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense.”

For a Packers team potentially facing uncertainty at running back, it’s not difficult to see why Kamara would remain an intriguing option.

Alvin Kamara Addresses Future With Saints

Kamara surprised many around the Saints during OTAs on June 3 when he unexpectedly showed up for workouts.

“I walked in this morning and I was just talking s— to some dudes and they looked up, like, ‘Man … who the f—?'” Kamara said Wednesday, via The Advocate. “They were like, ‘Oh s—, AK!'”

Kamara has routinely skipped voluntary workouts in recent years, preferring to train on his own during portions of the offseason.

As for his future in New Orleans, Kamara has previously stated he would rather retire than play for another team. However, his latest comments left the door open to other possibilities.

“I haven’t had any conversations in regard to that, so I don’t know,” Kamara said. “I think there’s a time and a place for everything. If that conversation comes up, then I’ll have an answer for you when it comes up.”

Those comments are notable considering the amount of speculation surrounding his future.

For Kamara, joining a contender such as Green Bay might be intriguing enough to consider if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Packers play in one of the toughest divisions in football, but they also enter 2026 with legitimate playoff aspirations and one of the more talented rosters in the NFC.