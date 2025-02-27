Packers Trade Proposal Sends Two-Time Pro Bowler to AFC West

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers are open to trading two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“We’ll see; we’re working through that. He certainly could be [in Green Bay], but I think we’ll work through that as we go,” said Gutekunst at the NFL Combine. “We’ve got to get him out there now. I think obviously we’ve talked about there’s been a lot of frustration on his part. He wants to be out there badly, and not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him, and that has frustrated our football team, too, because we’re better with him. But we’ll see.”

Mutual Displeasure Between Packers and Alexander

Jaire Alexander has been vocal about his displeasure with the organization, even refusing to speak to the media following their playoff loss. Mutually, the Packers expressed frustration with Alexander’s inability to stay healthy. Over the last two seasons, Alexander has played a total of 14 games. In 2023, Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, which cost him six games. This season, Alexander missed two games with a groin injury before developing a knee injury that cost him the remainder of the season.

When healthy, Alexander’s impact on the field is undeniable. A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro honoree, he has been a playmaker in Green Bay’s defense. In just seven games last season, Alexander recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, adding to his career total of 12 interceptions.

Still, his injury history complicates his value. For a team like the Packers, who are looking to build a perennial contender and manage the salary cap effectively, retaining Alexander might not be a prudent move. His substantial cap hit could hinder the team’s ability to address other pressing needs during the offseason.

Potential Trade Destination for Jaire Alexander

If the Green Bay Packers do decide to trade Alexander, they can save $6.8 million. On top of the financial savings, Green Bay should be able to secure a valuable trade package in exchange for the seven-year pro.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report lists the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential trade destination for Alexander.

Davenport highlights the new regime in Las Vegas, which needs to acquire a top-tier cornerback. Tom Brady and Peter Carroll have already been attempting to lure Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford to Sin City, which could mean a concentrated effort to spend big in free agency. And with $100 million in cap space, the Raiders may very well have interest in Alexander.

Davenport shares a mock trade, which includes Alexander heading to the Las Vegas Raiders and, in return, the Packers receiving a 2025 fourth-round pick. While the compensation may seem lacking due to Alexander’s high cap hit, it is hard to imagine Green Bay receiving more in return.

As for potential replacements for Alexander, it is worth noting that the team has met with the following cornerback prospects at the NFL Combine: