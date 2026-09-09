Packers’ Tucker Kraft Contract Buzz Points to $80 Million Payday

The Green Bay Packers are thinking about securing Tucker Kraft’s future this offseason.

A new report has finally attached a potential price tag to those talks, and it would put Kraft at the top of the NFL tight end market.

Packers reporter Easton Butler reported on X that he had “heard part” of the contract being discussed for Kraft: four years and between $77.5 million and $80 million, or roughly $19.4 million per season.

Butler added that Green Bay had previously wanted a five-year agreement, which could push the total value beyond $100 million.

The figures haven’t been confirmed by the Packers or the NFL, so they remain a reported framework rather than a finalized agreement. Still, the range fits where the tight end market currently sits and how openly both sides have discussed wanting a deal.

Kraft Deal Would Challenge George Kittle’s TE Record

A four-year, $80 million extension would average $20 million per season. That would move Tucker Kraft past George Kittle, whose four-year, $76.4 million extension averages $19.1 million annually, per NFL.com.

Trey McBride is next at $19 million per year, while Kyle Pitts signed a three-year, $54 million extension this summer worth $18 million annually. In other words, Butler’s reported range would place Kraft directly alongside — or above — the position’s current financial leaders.

That would be a major commitment to a player coming off a torn ACL, but Green Bay has made clear it views Kraft as part of its long-term core.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said that the Packers “would love” to have an extension completed and added that the team is excited about what Kraft can do “both this year and in the future.”

Earlier in training camp, Kraft said he wanted a deal completed as soon as possible and emphasized his desire to remain with the organization.

Kraft is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which he signed after Green Bay selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Kraft’s Breakout Makes Massive Price Tag Easier to Explain

Kraft was producing like one of football’s most dangerous tight ends before his 2025 season ended in November.

He caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, averaging 15.3 yards per reception.

Packers.com notes that Kraft has 1,551 receiving yards through his first three NFL seasons, the most by a Green Bay tight end over that span since 1970. He also became only the third tight end since 2000 to record at least 100 catches, 1,500 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns and an average of 13.5 yards per catch across his first three seasons, joining Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski.

Kraft’s recovery has also progressed far enough to remove some of the uncertainty that existed earlier in the offseason. Green Bay activated him from the physically unable to perform list on July 31, and he later returned to 11-on-11 work during training camp.

The Packers now appear to be approaching the point where talent, timing and the market are all meeting at once.

Presuming Butler’s reported numbers prove accurate, Green Bay would be betting that Kraft’s best football remains ahead of him.