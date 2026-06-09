Packers’ Tucker Kraft Gets Bold Prediction From 49ers’ George Kittle

Since the Green Bay Packers began OTAs, there’s been plenty of excitement surrounding Tucker Kraft’s return.

The talented tight end is working his way back from a season-ending ACL injury and hoping to pick up where he left off before getting hurt. If things go according to plan, Kraft could quickly reestablish himself as one of the NFL’s top young tight ends.

Apparently, Packers fans aren’t the only ones expecting that to happen.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle recently made it clear he’s expecting a huge year from Kraft in 2026.

George Kittle Sends Strong Message About Tucker Kraft

During a June 9 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kittle was asked which tight ends he believes are next in line to become superstars at the position.

Kraft didn’t just make the list. He was one of the first names Kittle mentioned.

“Tucker was playing at tight end 1 until he got hurt. So, I have high expectations of him to come right back and just take off again,” Kittle said.

That’s significant praise coming from one of the most accomplished tight ends of this generation.

Kittle is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and widely viewed as one of the league’s gold standards at the position. For him to place Kraft in that conversation speaks volumes about how the 49ers star views the Packers tight end’s future.

Before suffering his ACL injury last season, Kraft looked well on his way toward a breakout campaign.

In just eight games, he recorded 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers came after a strong 2024 season in which he caught 50 passes for 707 yards and seven scores.

Had he stayed healthy, Kraft appeared on track to shatter those career highs.

Tucker Kraft Could Be Next in Line for Packers Extension

As Kraft continues progressing through his recovery, another question is beginning to surface in Green Bay.

How long before the Packers start discussing a new contract?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested Kraft should be one of the organization’s top priorities moving forward.

“I would consider Tucker Kraft a big time priority for the Green Bay Packers,” Rapoport said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if contract talks waited until he’s like fully fully cleared. But, you know, if you’re talking about a guy who will probably reset the tight end market–that badly needs to be reset–that would probably be one of them.”

That’s a bold statement considering where the tight end market currently sits.

Kraft is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $3.6 million in 2026. According to Spotrac, his current market value projects to roughly four years and $62 million, an average of $15.5 million annually.

That figure wouldn’t necessarily reset the market, but it would still place him among the league’s highest-paid tight ends.

Currently, Kittle sits atop the position with an average annual value of $19.1 million after signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers.

If Kraft returns to the form he showed before his injury, the Packers may not have much choice but to start preparing a sizable offer of their own.