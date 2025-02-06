Packers Urged to Poach $50 Million Pro Bowl Defender From Vikings

Despite having one of the strongest defensive units in the league this season, the Green Bay Packers still have areas in need of improvement following their Wild Card round loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, yet they have consistently struggled to advance past the divisional round. With Jordan Love firmly established as the team’s franchise quarterback, Green Bay must continue to build a strong supporting cast around him. While the Packers’ defense allowed just 19.9 points per game—ranking sixth-best in the NFL—their pass defense was only average. Although partially due to an inconsistent pass rush, Green Bay’s secondary could use an upgrade. Xavier McKinney was a phenomenal addition to the defense last year, and the Packers could be eyeing a similar acquisition this offseason.

With Jaire Alexander’s future uncertain and multiple impending free agents at the cornerback position, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani believes the Packers should look within their own division and poach a top defender from a rival’s defense.

Packers Stealing Division Rival’s Top Corner

Dajani suggests that Green Bay should pursue Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy in free agency to help bolster their secondary.

“Switching sides in the NFC North?” Dajani wrote. “Byron Murphy is one of the top cornerbacks hitting the open market this offseason, and he was named to his first Pro Bowl after recording 81 combined tackles, 14 passes defensed, and a whopping six interceptions.”

Murphy, 27, has thrived since joining the Minnesota Vikings after spending the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Over two seasons in Minnesota, he has accumulated nine interceptions and 27 passes defended across 31 games, proving himself as a key defensive asset. His ability to disrupt opposing passing attacks makes him an attractive option for teams looking to reinforce their secondary.

According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy totaled career highs with a 73.5 coverage grade, six interceptions, and a career-low 80.0 passer rating allowed.

Case for Signing Byron Murphy

The NFC North remains a competitive division with talented quarterbacks, increasing the need for a strong pass defense. Adding a playmaker like Murphy would not only improve the Packers’ secondary but would also prevent them from facing him twice a year if he re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay has seen firsthand the impact Murphy can have on a game, making him a logical target in free agency.

While the Packers have an established defensive core, they must address their weaknesses if they hope to make a deeper playoff run next season. Their defense showed flashes of dominance, but inconsistencies in coverage left them vulnerable against high-powered offenses. Bringing in a top-tier cornerback like Murphy would provide immediate upgrades to their pass defense and complement their existing defensive structure.

Ultimately, securing Murphy would be a significant move for the Green Bay Packers. His experience, ball-hawking skills, and familiarity with the division make him an ideal candidate to strengthen Green Bay’s defense. If the Packers are serious about making a deeper postseason run, targeting a top-tier defensive back like Murphy should be high on their offseason priority list.

Byron Murphy is PFF’s 33rd-ranked free agent and is projected to sign a three-year, $52 million deal with $34.5 million guaranteed.