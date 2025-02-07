Packers Urged to Sign Bengals’ $101 Million Playmaking Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a strong 2024 season that saw them make the playoffs, reaffirming their status as a top competitor in the NFC. Quarterback Jordan Love has taken significant strides, the defense has held up well, and the coaching staff has managed to get the most out of a young and developing roster. However, despite these positives, one glaring need stands out as they enter the offseason: securing a true number one wide receiver.

The Packers have a talented group of young pass-catchers in Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Each of them has shown flashes of potential, but none have consistently performed at the level of a dominant top receiver. Reed led the team with 55 catches for 857 yards in 2024, a respectable total but not enough to establish him as a definitive number one option. If the Packers want to take the next step toward serious Super Bowl contention, adding an elite playmaker at receiver should be a priority.

Packers’ Need for a No. #1 Wide Receiver

One solution may be impending free agent and Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins. Higgins has already proven himself as a high-level receiver, even while playing alongside Ja’Marr Chase. In 2024, he recorded 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make contested catches and gain yards after the catch. With two 1,000-yard seasons already under his belt, Higgins has demonstrated the consistency and production Green Bay is looking for.

Byron Terry of TWSN points out that Tee Higgins would be a perfect fit in Green Bay. Over his career, Higgins has compiled 330 receptions for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns. His ability to win contested catches and make plays in crucial situations makes him an attractive target for a team looking to take the next step offensively.

Financially, a move for Higgins is possible. The Packers have over $44 million in cap space for 2025, and Spotrac projects Higgins to command a four-year, $101 million contract. While Green Bay has traditionally been cautious in free agency, recent big-money deals for Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney show a willingness to invest in top talent. If the front office views an elite wide receiver as the missing link for a Super Bowl run, they should not hesitate to make Higgins their top priority.

Jacob’s Already Beckoning for Signing

Packers running back Josh Jacobs recently weighed in on the team’s offensive needs, emphasizing the importance of securing a top-tier wideout. Despite the team’s success, Jacobs believes the Packers are “three pieces away” from being legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Speaking to Milwaukee radio station 97.3 The Game, Jacobs praised the young receiving corps but made it clear that an established number one option is necessary.

“We’ve got a really young group of receivers,” Jacobs said. “All can be really, really, really special, but I think we need the guy that’s proven to be a number one already. So, somebody we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.”

While quarterback Jordan Love does not agree with the idea that Green Bay needs to add a number-one receiver, he did address the possibility of adding Tee Higgins this offseason.

“Tee is a phenomenal player. I know Tee pretty well,” Love said during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live. “If you add a really good player to a really good offense, I think the sky is the limit. You can take it pretty cool places.”

As the Green Bay Packers enter a win-now window, acquiring a top-flight receiver could elevate them to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.