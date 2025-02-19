Packers Urged to Sign Former 2nd Round Pick as Jaire Alexander Replacement

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for what is expected to be an eventful offseason. One of the primary storylines surrounding the team revolves around the future of star cornerback Jaire Alexander. As the Packers look ahead, speculation continues to grow about whether Alexander will remain with the franchise or if a move is imminent.

Alexander has been a key piece of Green Bay’s defense, but his inability to stay healthy has raised concerns within the organization. Over the past couple of seasons, his availability has been inconsistent, making him an unreliable presence on the field. Due to these durability issues, reports indicate that the Packers are seriously considering parting ways with their Pro Bowl cornerback, either through a trade or outright release.

If Green Bay does decide to move on from Alexander, they will need to find a capable replacement who can match his high level of play. Fortunately, the upcoming free agency period presents an opportunity for the team to address this potential void.

Asante Samuel Jr. as a Potential Replacement

One intriguing name that has surfaced as a possible replacement is Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests that Samuel would be an ideal target for Green Bay in free agency. Given his skill set and prior connection to the Packers’ coaching staff, he could be a seamless fit within the team’s defensive scheme.

“The Green Bay Packers would be wise to give Samuel a look, as they continue to search for a high-end complement to Jaire Alexander,” Knox writes. “Packers passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley previously coached Samuel as Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator.”

Samuel’s recent track record further supports his case as a strong option. Although he played only four games in the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury, he contributed significantly to the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense in 2023. That year, he appeared in all 17 games, accumulating 63 tackles, two interceptions, and 13 passes defended. His consistency when healthy makes him a compelling choice for a long-term role in Green Bay’s secondary.

However, the primary concern surrounding Samuel is his injury history. A recurring shoulder issue, aggravated by contact in practice, landed him on injured reserve in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Speaking about his health, Samuel admitted his shoulder injury is a “lifelong issue.”

How Samuel Fits with the Green Bay Packers

At only 25 years old, Asante Samuel Jr. would bring youth and reliability to the Green Bay Packers’ defense. His aggressive playing style aligns well with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme, which emphasizes tight coverage and playmaking ability. If Green Bay were to move on from Alexander, Samuel has already demonstrated his ability to match up against top wide receivers, making him an ideal candidate to fill that role.

Even if the Packers opt to retain Alexander, although unlikely, adding Samuel could still be a smart move. He would provide depth and serve as a high-end number two cornerback, offering insurance in case Alexander’s injury concerns persist.

Ultimately, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers’ front office face a pivotal decision regarding Alexander’s future. With free agency approaching, keeping an eye on Samuel as a potential target will be crucial as Green Bay looks to solidify its secondary.