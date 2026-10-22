Packers Get $30 Million Pro Bowl Trade Option Amid Buccaneers’ Struggles

The Green Bay Packers have been floated as a trade destination for several top candidates. Another notable name has surfaced on the NFL trade market, and he comes with both a Pro Bowl résumé and a hefty contract.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea appears on The Athletic’s latest trade deadline board after an offseason that included a trade request and a $30 million extension. The Buccaneers have since started 1-5, raising questions about whether they might reconsider moving the 31-year-old.

For Green Bay, the timing is worth watching after injuries thinned out the middle of its defensive front.

Vita Vea Returns to Trade Discussion Amid Buccaneers Struggles

The Athletic’s Oct. 22 NFL trade deadline board included Vea among players worth watching ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

The board revisited his July trade request, the extension he received in August and the Buccaneers’ disappointing start. It also pointed to Tampa Bay’s offensive struggles, including time missed by quarterback Baker Mayfield, as pressure mounts on coach Todd Bowles. It did not identify Green Bay as a team pursuing him.

The Athletic described Vea as “a very powerful interior player who demands attention as a run defender and pass rusher.”

That ability has made Vea a mainstay in Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers drafted him No. 12 overall in 2018. He helped the team win Super Bowl LV and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2024.

His production has been quieter this season. Through six starts, Vea has 13 tackles and no sacks. He recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025 after setting a career high with seven the previous season.

The Buccaneers haven’t indicated they plan to move him. In fact, the extension came after general manager Jason Licht publicly resisted trading one of his defensive leaders.

Why Vita Vea Could Interest Injury-Hit Packers

Green Bay’s need for help inside is hard to overlook. Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Chicago Bears, while Jonathan Ford landed on injured reserve with a calf issue. Warren Brinson had already been placed on injured reserve earlier in October.

The Packers still have Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Chris McClellan, but finding another established lineman would give the group some insurance for the second half of the season.

The possibility of Green Bay acquiring Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for a projected fourth-round pick has also surfaced. Vea presents a different financial situation.

According to the Athletic’s board, Vea is owed $23 million guaranteed in 2027, and Tampa Bay would carry roughly $19.6 million in dead money next year if it traded him. The guarantees would make him more than a short-term rental for any acquiring team.

Vea previously said he wanted to remain in Tampa Bay, despite requesting a trade during contract talks.

“I always wanted to be a Buc, and I want to be a Buc for life,” Vea told Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith in August.

The Packers already saw Vea up close in their 17-14 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 4. He finished with two tackles in the loss. Green Bay is now 4-2, while the Buccaneers have little margin for error in the NFC South.

That matchup came before Hargrave’s injury. Green Bay now has to navigate its playoff push with a thinner rotation inside, while Tampa Bay faces decisions about the veteran defensive leaders it recently paid to keep.