Packers’ Xavier McKinney Makes Strong Statement on Potentially Resurgent Bears

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney recently offered his thoughts on the Chicago Bears and their future in the NFC North. The 2024 All-Pro recognizes the team’s improvements and increasing competition within the division. On the latest episode of NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, McKinney praised the Bears’ hiring of Ben Johnson as their new head coach. He even went as far as to say Chicago is now a serious contender alongside the Packers, Lions, and Vikings.

McKinney’s comments come at a time when the Bears are making significant changes in an effort to rebuild their franchise. After finishing last in the division in 2024, Chicago is looking for a fresh start under Johnson, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Johnson played a key role in transforming Detroit’s offense into one of the most explosive units in the league. His effort helped the Lions reach the NFC Championship in 2023 and clinch the number-one seed this season. The Bears are hoping that his offensive expertise will bring similar success to Chicago.

McKinney Views Bears as Legit Contenders

During his interview with Meirov, McKinney made it clear that he no longer sees the Bears as a bottom-tier team. Instead, he believes their recent coaching move has put them in the mix for a true playoff contender.

“Now that you’ve got the OC from the [Detroit Lions], Ben Johnson, he just went to the Bears, so you’ve got four teams that are playoff-contending teams and Super Bowl-contending teams,” McKinney said. “I think the Bears are going to have a really good team, especially with him now being the [head coach].”

His remarks reflect a growing belief that the NFC North is quickly becoming one of the most competitive divisions in football. With the Lions coming off a 15-2 record, The Vikings making the playoffs off the back of Sam Darnold, and the Packers finishing in third place at 11-6, the division is far from predictable heading into the 2025 offseason.

For the Bears, Johnson’s arrival marks a new chapter. Chicago has struggled offensively in recent years, and questions remain about their quarterback situation. However, Johnson has a reputation for maximizing talent, and his success in Detroit suggests he could be the right leader to turn things around. And a further torn into the Packers’ side.

Packers’ Response to Johnson Hiring

While the Bears focus on revamping their offense, the Packers have placed a strong emphasis on improving their defense. Xavier McKinney, who joined Green Bay in the offseason after playing for the New York Giants, was a major asset for the Packers’ secondary. Finishing 2024 as an All-Pro and receiving his first Pro Bowl nod, McKinney is one of the best free agents signing of last offseason.

Paired with rising star Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay has the building blocks of a star-studded defense. However, they must improve their defensive line and revamp their cornerback room. They can start by deciding Jaire Alexander’s future and then committing some of their $40 million cap space to solidify the position.

However, even if Green Bay adds multiple pieces to the defense, it does not inherently stop Ben Johnson’s impact on the Bears. If anything, Xavier McKinney’s comments show that he recognizes the Bears as a real threat, signaling that Green Bay is taking Chicago’s progress seriously.