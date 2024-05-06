Packers Named Best Fit for 8-Time Pro Bowl Veteran

The Green Bay Packers didn’t take a big swing on a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Patrick Peterson could still be a valuable veteran addition at the position before training camp.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox gave out one free agent that each Super Bowl contender could still sign. For the Packers, Knox laid out why a move for Peterson could make sense.

“Adding a high-end veteran to the secondary would make plenty of sense, and the Packers have the cap space to make it happen,” Knox wrote. “Peterson could provide depth behind Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes while bringing additional veteran leadership to one of the NFL’s youngest rosters. It would be a smart signing for a team with an opening Super Bowl window.”

The Packers have plenty of youth at virtually every position. However, a veteran like Peterson could be a stable defensive presence in a pivotal 2024 season.

Does Patrick Peterson Have Another Year in Him?

At 33 years old, Peterson is nearing the end of his career. However, he may still have enough in the tank to play a role for a team in 2024.

Fans could make the argument that Peterson’s resume is worthy of the Hall of Fame. A unanimous All-American coming out of LSU, he was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Peterson did nothing but meet expectations with the Arizona Cardinals. Along with three first-team All-Pro selections, he was named to eight straight Pro Bowls from 2011 through 2018. His contributions to the league helped him make the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Now that he’s getting older, Peterson hasn’t had that same kind of success. He had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers over the past few seasons without any individual honors.

The numbers have still been solid for Peterson. He’s had eight interceptions and 31 pass breakups over the last three seasons. He hasn’t allowed a passer rating better than 89.0 when targeted for a season during that span according to Pro Football Focus.

A steep decline could be coming at some point for Peterson. However, at 33 years old, the potential Hall of Famer hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down yet, and a team like the Packers could benefit from his presence in 2024.

Do the Packers Need Another Cornerback?

Cornerback may be a long-term need for the Packers. However, it’s not as pressing of a need in 2024 as it could be.

The Packers already have a top-tier cornerback in Jaire Alexander. He’ll be holding down one of the outside corner spots. Meanwhile, there’s a positional battle brewing between Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine on the other side of the field.

Stokes and Valentine got a subtle sign of approval from the front office. The Packers waited until their final seventh-round pick to draft another cornerback this year, taking Kalen King out of Penn State.

That may have signaled that the Packers feel confident in where they’re at on the outside while Keisean Nixon handles the slot. If that’s the case, then general manager Brian Gutekunst may not be in a hurry to take a flier on a veteran free agent like Peterson.