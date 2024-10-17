Packers Linked to 8-Time Pro Bowl CB, Former Vikings Starter

The Green Bay Packers defense dominating the NFL in terms of takeaways and turnover differential through six weeks, but total turnover numbers always involve a little luck, and the team must prepare if the football starts bouncing the other way more often.

Green Bay has forced 17 turnovers across its 4-2 start, nearly three per game, which puts the defense four TOs ahead of both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings who are tied for second with 14 on the season. Those results have the Packers +9 in turnover margin (+1.5 per game), which certainly makes life easier on the offense and helps put tallies in the win column.

New safety Xavier McKinney, who Green Bay inked to a four-year contract worth $67 million this offseason, is leading both the team and the league in interceptions with 5 picks through six weeks.

The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report on Monday, October 14, named former Vikings defensive back and eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson as another free agent signing the Packers should make to bolster the CB amid poor play and injury issues.