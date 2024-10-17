Packers Linked to 8-Time Pro Bowl CB, Former Vikings Starter

The Green Bay Packers defense dominating the NFL in terms of takeaways and turnover differential through six weeks, but total turnover numbers always involve a little luck, and the team must prepare if the football starts bouncing the other way more often.
Green Bay has forced 17 turnovers across its 4-2 start, nearly three per game, which puts the defense four TOs ahead of both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings who are tied for second with 14 on the season. Those results have the Packers +9 in turnover margin (+1.5 per game), which certainly makes life easier on the offense and helps put tallies in the win column.
New safety Xavier McKinney, who Green Bay inked to a four-year contract worth $67 million this offseason, is leading both the team and the league in interceptions with 5 picks through six weeks.
The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report on Monday, October 14, named former Vikings defensive back and eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson as another free agent signing the Packers should make to bolster the CB amid poor play and injury issues.
“[Cornerback] Eric Stokes has been struggling this season. Pro Football Focus had Stokes on the hook for 20 completions on 28 targets (71.4 completion percentage) and a 118.9 passer rating when targeted for a 50.5 coverage grade through Week 5,” B/R wrote. “While Peterson is past his prime, he played well for the [Pittsburgh] Steelers last season by recording a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended. The 34-year-old stated at the beginning of the season on NFL Network’s ‘The Insiders’ that he’d be willing to play for a contender, which the Packers are.”
Patrick Peterson Played Well in Each of Past 2 Seasons
Peterson earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight seasons in the NFL, also making First-Team All-Pro on three occasions.
After a decade with the Arizona Cardinals, Peterson landed with the Vikings in 2021. While solid in his first year, the veteran cornerback put up something akin to Pro Bowl numbers in 2022 by tallying 15 pass deflections, 5 INTs and 3 tackles for loss across 17 games played.
Peterson joined the Steelers in 2023 on a two-year deal and was solid again, appearing in all 17 regular-season contests and earning 16 starts for a team that finished the year with a winning record (10-7) and a berth in the playoffs. He allowed opposing QBs to complete just 59.4% of their passes against him across 64 targets.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Has Battled Injuries in 2024
The Packers could use a player like that to add depth to the cornerback room, which has been inconsistent in more ways than one this year.
Not only has Stokes played poorly in what is likely to be his final year in Green Bay unless he’s willing to return at a relative discount, but fellow defensive back Jaire Alexander has missed two games this season after suffering injuries to both his quadricep and groin.
Green Bay has the best safety duo in the NFL by far through six weeks, with PFF ranking McKinney second overall and rookie Evan Williams first overall based on advanced metrics. However, the depth at cornerback falls off a cliff after Alexander and Keisean Nixon, and that includes Stokes.
Whatever the Packers pre-trade deadline strategy is, it probably should include adding a veteran player at cornerback who can step into the secondary and contribute immediately. Peterson is that kind of player and, as a bonus, Green Bay wouldn’t have to trade away any 2025 draft picks or pay an exorbitant amount to add him for the stretch run.
Comments
Packers Linked to 8-Time Pro Bowl CB, Former Vikings Starter