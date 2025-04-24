Packers’ Predicted 1st Round Draft Pick Will Have Fans Disappointed Again

Now that draft day has fully arrived, it is time for the Green Bay Packers to engage in what has been a yearly tradition for now going on over two decades.

Not taking a wide receiver.

And in a year where the Packers only have two real “needs” as such; cornerback and receiver, many fans were hoping that, at last, the franchise might invest some real first round draft capital into a pass catcher.

However, according to numerous draft pundits, this is not the road the Packers will be taking, with the overwhelming majority of mock drafters and NFL analysts projecting that Green Bay will select a cornerback – with two specific names being mentioned the most.

Majority Of Packers Mock Drafts Project A Cornerback In Round 1

Of the 12 mock drafters listed – all of whom are prominent NFL insiders and analysts with league sources, eight of them believe that one of Michigan cornerback, Will Johnson, and Kentucky standout, Maxwell Hairston, will end up a Packer by the end of Thursday night.

Interestingly, this does not follow the betting markets, which have defensive line as the Packers’ most likely first round positional pick at +115 closely followed by corner at +145, with wide receiver all the way back at +475.

In fact, Charles Davis was the only listed analyst to mock the Packers a defensive lineman, with Texas A&M’s Walter Nolen being the projected pick. And in the latest beat-writer mock draft from The Athletic, Matt Schneidman predicts that Green Bay will take Michigan run-stopper, Kenneth Grant.

Does Taking A Cornerback In Round 1 Make Sense?

In short, probably not.

The Packers currently have All-Pro, Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon manning the perimeter cornerback spots, with the latter having demonstrated legitimate high-level starting ability on defense – having previously been predominantly a special teams standout – in 2024

The team then signed former Raiders slot back, Nate Hobbs, although general manager, Brian Gutekunst, and head coach, Matt LeFleur have noted that the team expects him to play on the outside.

Speaking a few weeks ago at the NFL Annual Meeting, LeFleur expressed his belief that Hobbs can do more than just play the nickel spot, “I know that a lot of people just view him as a nickel. Well, we think he can play on the outside and play on the perimeter.”

And with last year’s second round defensive back, Javon Bullard, able to effectively man the inside, it would be strange to forego adding to receiver group desperately in need of a WR1 in order to add another cornerback very early on – even if Alexander does ultimately end up getting traded.

With Christian Watson out for much of the upcoming 2025 season, and none of Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed able to grasp the #1 receiver role, Green Bay needs more reinforcements in the passing game to continue the development of young franchise quarterback, Jordan Love.