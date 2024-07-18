Former Packers Star Retires, Lands Media Opportunity

An iconic former Green Bay Packers wide receiver is hanging up his cleats, with Randall Cobb moving into the media space.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cobb is retiring after 13 NFL seasons. The announcement came after ESPN PR’s X account announced that Cobb would be joining the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst.

Welcome to the @SECNetwork team, @rcobb18! 🏈 Cobb will join SECN as a college football studio analyst Details: https://t.co/qBkXxrQYdp pic.twitter.com/6oSydLOO3d — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 18, 2024

It’s an exciting move for Cobb, who played in the SEC. He was an electric quarterback and wide receiver for the Kentucky Wildcats before going pro. During his college career, he was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and first-team All-American.

Now, Cobb will get an opportunity to get back to his college roots with his first media role.

Remembering Randall Cobb’s NFL Career

Cobb was expected to be an interesting playmaker for the Packers. He ended up being even more than that.

The Packers took Cobb in the second round of the 2011 draft. He made an immediate impact in his first NFL game. In a national primetime game against the New Orleans Saints, he scored a 32-yard receiving touchdown followed by an unbelievable 108-yard kickoff return touchdown, which tied an NFL record.

Aaron Rodgers quickly established a strong connection with Cobb. Their peak came in 2014, when Cobb was named a Pro Bowler with 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The two sides parted ways after the 2018 season. However, Cobb and the Packers reunited in 2021 to appease a disgruntled Rodgers. He spent two more seasons in Green Bay before signing a deal with the New York Jets to keep playing with his quarterback.

Cobb ended up playing 166 games over his career. During that time, he caught 630 passes for 7,624 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Given his impact on Green Bay’s offense during his time, there’s a real chance that Cobb will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in the near future.

Green Bay’s Next Randall Cobb

Cobb was an electric slot receiver for the Packers. Jayden Reed might be the next player at the position to become a breakout star.

Like Cobb, Reed was also a second-round pick in 2023. He wasted no time having an impact on the offense. Along with 10 total touchdowns, Reed led the team with 64 receptions and 793 yards.

Expectations are even higher for Reed heading into his second season. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander heaped praise on Reed during offseason workouts. He even went as far as to call Reed to a better version of Cobb.

“I mean, [Reed] has full potential,” Alexander told reporters this offseason. “He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb. But he’s, I think, you know — (whispering) he’s better. He’s hungry, man. When you got a young guy coming in who’s hungry for the ball, they’re gonna make their plays. And you see it.”

The Packers are loaded at outside wide receiver. Despite their youth, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks have all shown flashes of being consistent starting-caliber weapons. It’s unclear who will establish themselves as the No. 1 receiver, but that might not matter.

The good news is all of that talent on the outside will keep opening things up for Reed in the slot.