Packers Projected to ‘Regret’ Extending $96 Million Veteran

The Green Bay Packers don’t often dish out huge extensions, and one analyst thinks that the team will regret giving Rashan Gary such a huge payday last season.

Brad Gagnon with Bleacher Report laid out a few recent extensions around the league that teams will regret. The list was headline by Trevor Lawrence, who just signed a $275 million extension.

Gagnon also laid out why Gary could end up being a disappointment on his new deal.

“There’s no denying his talent, but Gary is now 26 and five years into his career,” Gagnon wrote. “He’s never been a first- or second-team All-Pro, nor has he been a Pro Bowler. His numbers haven’t taken off, and his consistency is sometimes lacking. Has he peaked?”

The Packers signed Gary to a four-year, $96 million extension last season. Now, the team just has to hope that he can live up to the deal.

Rashan Gary’s Promising Start to His NFL Career

Gary has yet to reach double-digit sacks in his NFL career. However, there have been flashes to suggest he’s on the cusp of being a star pass rusher.

The Packers took Gary in the first round back in 2019 out of Michigan. He was a two-time first-team All Big Ten selection, but had just nine career sacks in three games. However, the Packers were willing to bet on his athleticism, with Gary posting an elite Relative Athletic Score of 9.95 in the pre-draft process.

Rashan Gary was drafted with pick 12 of round 1 in the 2019 draft class. He scored a 9.95 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 1250 DE from 1987 to 2019. https://t.co/fKtUUr4uQ7 #RAS pic.twitter.com/jmPRttkyqC — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2022

It took some time for Gary to find his footing. He had just two sacks as a rookie, playing a backup role behind established veterans. It wasn’t until 2021, his third season, where he hit his stride.

Gary finished that year with nine sacks. Over the last three years, he’s racked up 24.5 sacks despite missing half of 2022 with a torn ACL. He returned in 2023 with nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

Expectations are even higher for Gary in 2024. The Packers brought in a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley, who could help unlock Gary’s aggressiveness into becoming a potentially elite pass rusher.

Green Bay’s Other Pass-Rushing Options

Gary has established himself as Green Bay’s top pass rusher. However, there are a few other options the team has at its disposal this season.

Preston Smith hasn’t been the flashiest rusher, but he’s been a consistent asset since arriving in Green Bay. He’s had at least eight sacks in four of five seasons with the Packers, including another eight this past season. He has 41.5 sacks in five seasons with the team, but will be turning 32 years old this season and will eventually show some signs of age.

Lukas Van Ness will also be someone to keep an eye on. A first-round pick out of Iowa, he showed legitimate flashes with his athletic ability as a rookie. He finished the year with four sacks in the regular season along with another sack against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

Devonte Wyatt started to hit his stride as an interior rusher last season. The former first-round pick out of Georgia had 5.5 sacks last year, and could be an even bigger threat alongside Kenny Clark in Year 3.

Other pass-rushing options to keep an eye on include Karl Brooks, Kingsley Enagbare, and Colby Wooden.