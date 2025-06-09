Packers Proposed To Turn To Former Fan Favorite After Jaire Alexander’s Release

The Green Bay Packers released cornerback, Jaire Alexander, after months of up-and-down negotiations.

A release that no doubt came after the Packers failed to find a trade partner willing to absorb some of Alexander’s contract and give up some trade compensation in exchange for his services.

But that now leaves a Packers secondary with a hole at outside cornerback, and CBS Sports has suggested that a very familiar face could come in to fill it in the near future, former cornerback, Rasul Douglas.

“[Rasul] Douglas signed with the Packers in early October during the 2021 season and was with the organization up until the trade deadline in 2023, when he was shipped to the Buffalo Bills.” CBS’ Tyler Sullivan writes.

“While Douglas doesn’t have familiarity with current defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, he is a known commodity to head coach Matt LaFleur. Douglas started 28 games for the Packers during his tenure, totaling 174 tackles, 32 pass breakups and 10 interceptions. In 15 games played for the Bills last season, Douglas broke up five passes and posted 58 tackles. The 30-year-old did struggle, however, giving up a 122.0 passer rating when covered, according to Pro Football Reference. ”

Could The Packers Entertain A Reunion With Rasul Douglas?

The only reason Rasul Douglas left the organization in the first place back in 2023 was because the Bills offered the Packers a third round pick (with Buffalo getting a fifth back), and the Packers’ season seemed to be in the gutter sitting at 2-5, before a Jordan Love-lead resurgence landed them in the playoffs.

So there is likely little animosity between the pair. And there is potentially also minimal negative feeling on Douglas’ ability at the end of his tenure on the Packers’ end.

Now, on the other hand, it is unlikely that Green Bay are ultra-bullish on Douglas’ ability at this stage of his career, entering Year 9 in his age-31 season, otherwise they would have made some semblance of an effort to bring him in prior to releasing Alexander.

But now that the Packers know that they will be without 2 x All-Pro for the 2025 season – unless the pair agree to a miraculous re-negotiated resolution in the coming days – a move for Douglas makes far more sense, even if it is only to perform the role of a high end back up.

Where Would Douglas Fit In With The Packers?

With a 59.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, the former Super Bowl champion performed slightly below average in the eyes of their analysts, coming in at 133/222 qualifying cornerbacks.

Yet, for a presumably cheap, second or third choice corner, this is not awful grade by any means.

With Alexander gone, the Packers will be gearing up to start Keisean Nixon and new free agent acquisition, Nate Hobbs, on the perimeter, with 2024 second round pick, Javon Bullard, holding down the nickel spot.

Douglas would give Green Bay the flexibility to move Hobbs back to the slot in case of injury, or if he starts to struggle on the outside, like he did back in 2022 when the Las Vegas Raiders moved him away from the slot. Although head coach, Matt LaFleur, has said that he feels confident in the new signing’s ability to play on the outside.

A low risk, potentially high reward option for the Packers, this move could end up making a lot of sense.