Former Packers Defender Signs With NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers cornerback room is currently unsettled. However, they are not going to reunite with former Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas signed with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $3.8M.

Douglas was widely viewed as one of the best free agent cornerbacks still available. He has played over 7,000 career snaps in the NFL and has 93 starts. He started 13 games with the Miami Dolphins last season, showing that he is still in playing shape.

Despite playing with the Green Bay Packers from 2021-2023, the team did not show much interest in Douglas, and he now lands with the conference rival.

Rasul Douglas Signs One-Year Deal With Washington Commanders

Douglas had a strong three-year run with the Packers. He started in 30 games and had 11 interceptions over that time. He also started in the Packers’ 2021 playoff against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Douglas has been a bit of a journeyman, despite finding starting gigs consistently. The Commanders will mark his sixth different NFL team as he enters his tenth NFL season.

Douglas spent his first three NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before moving on to the Carolina Panthers. He only spent one season in Carolina before he caught on with the Packers.

After three seasons with the Packers, Douglas was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He spent two years there and started on two straight playoff teams. However, he did not stick there, either. In 2025, he played for the Miami Dolphins.

Still, everywhere he goes, he starts. Douglas made only 18 starts in his three years with the Eagles, but he started in 11 games with the Panthers before averaging 10 starts per year with the Packers. From 2023 through 2025, he started in at least 13 games per season.

So, he is 31 years old and starting to hit the point where his play is taking a downturn. Still, his experience made him one of the most notable free agents available.

While the Packers could use help at cornerback, they are currently hoping that gets resolved with their in-house option.

Green Bay Packers Have to Sort Out Their Cornerback Room

The Packers have four options competing for two starting spots. They have enough depth that Douglas was not needed, but they do not know who their starters will be.

Keisean Nixon is likely to hold down one starting spot. However, he was better in the slot than he was on the outside. More than that, he is looking for a new contract and might miss time in training camp over it.

Carrington Valentine has started for the past couple of seasons, but the seventh-round pick has not been a hit as a starter. The team has actively tried to replace him.

They signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. He is starting to move around in the manner that Douglas did, but is a younger version. Then, they drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round.

The two new additions will get legitimate chances to win starting jobs. Adding those two likely took the Packers out of the Douglas sweepstakes.