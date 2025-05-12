Packers Coach Sends Despondent 8-Word Apology To Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers have one of the more complete rosters in the National Football League – despite having a small lack of blue chip – quality players across both sides of the ball.

But one thing that seems to remain inherent across the team from year to year are the struggles on special teams.

And speaking to the press on Monday, it seems that current special teams coordinator and former Raiders interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia, has not been all that impressed with his own work at times in the organization.

Rich Bisaccia on Matt LaFleur: “I feel like I’ve failed him at times.” Bisaccia, 64, said he’s back with the Packers because of his obsession with the process and chasing a Super Bowl. Thinks LaFleur has the Packers on the right path and wants to be better for him. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 12, 2025

Per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the 64-year old believes that he has failed head coach, Matt LaFleur, “at times” during his three-year stint in the midwest.

Packers’ Special Teams Have Improved Over The Duration Of Bisaccia’s Tenure

After Bisaccia, became the Packers’ special teams coordinator back in 2022, the team’s performance in the third phase of the game improved without question.

Bisaccia’s influence in reuniting with former undrafted corner, Keisean Nixon, for example has been a revelation. Nixon was appointed to successive first team All-Pros in 2022 and 2023 before breaking into the defensive starting lineup in 2024, eventually turning into the team’s CB1 – and performing excellently – during Jaire Alexander‘s extended absence.

However, that doesn’t mean Bisaccia’s time at the helm has been just a string of total success stories.

Bisaccia “Wants To Be Better” For Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Although the special teams have improved over the course of the ex-Raider’s reign, the team had arguably the worst ST unit in the NFL prior to Bisaccia taking over, coming hot off the heels of a 2021 season that was effectively ended by a Divisional Round punt block against the San Francisco 49ers, that was taken in for a touchdown by All-Pro safety, Talanoa Hufanga.

Amidst an ideological organizational shift that saw Green Bay agree to use more starters on special teams and bring in players who could help that side of the ball, one would imagine that there would have been a diametric shift in the team’s capabilities in that department.

Alas, whilst the Packers ranked dead last in the NFL in the year prior to Bisaccia, per Rick Gosselin’s data-backed rankings, Bill Huber (who took over the role from Gosselin in 2025) put the Packers at just 22nd this past season.

For context, the New York Giants and New York Jets, who finished with three and five wins respectively, both finished ahead of Green Bay in the rankings.

And whilst 22nd is not horrible, and the grades are just one representation, it certainly feels as if the Packers could be in a better spot at this point in Bisaccia’s tenure.

But we shall see, going into 2025 if Bisaccia is finally able to orchestrate a marked improvement on Green Bay’s special teams.