Packers’ New Rivalries Uniforms Draw Strong Reaction

The Green Bay Packers have long been one of the NFL’s most traditional teams when it comes to uniforms. On Tuesday, they stepped outside that box.

Green Bay officially unveiled its new Nike Rivalries alternate uniform, a look built around the franchise’s public ownership and more than a century of history. The Packers will debut the uniform Oct. 11 at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

The reveal quickly drew reaction across social media, with plenty of attention centered on the new helmet and the decision to wear the look against Green Bay’s oldest rival.

Packers Reveal New Rivalries Uniform for Bears Game

The Packers described the uniform as a “fresh take” on their traditional green and gold. The jersey uses a desaturated vintage green with alabaster and gold striping, while the pants and matte helmet are alabaster.

According to the Packers’ official announcement, the lighter color is meant to resemble the aged paper found on historic Packers stock certificates. The jersey numbers feature an engraved-style treatment inspired by paper currency, another nod to Green Bay’s unique ownership structure.

The uniform also includes a modernized version of the interlocking “GB” logo on the chest, “Go Pack Go” on the back of the helmet and “Making History Since 1919” embroidered inside the collar.

The Packers will wear the uniforms for the first time against Chicago on Oct. 11, which the team says will mark the 214th meeting in the NFL’s oldest continuous rivalry.

The new jerseys and accompanying merchandise will go on sale Sept. 1.

The Rivalries program debuted in 2025 with teams from the AFC East and NFC West. Green Bay is part of the second wave in 2026, along with the rest of the NFC North and AFC South. Each team will wear its new uniform for a home game against a divisional opponent, and the look will remain available in the team’s uniform rotation for three years.

Packers Rivalries Uniform Draws Social Media Reaction

Of course, fans have left their differing opinions on the new uniforms in the comment section on social media.

Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse came away mostly positive on the finished product, particularly after a change to the helmet.

“I’m just glad they took our advice and put the gold in the helmet stripe of the white helmet. Looks so much better!” Kruse wrote on X. “Overall, it’s a decent look. Just wish they weren’t wearing them against the Bears.”

FanDuel’s Zach Cohen posted, “Great nods to tradition while still looking good imo… and technically it’s alabaster but that’s how you do a white-based helmet!”

The rivalry element added another layer Tuesday because Chicago unveiled its own Rivalries uniform at the same time.

Locked On Packers’ Peter Bukowski didn’t wait long to take a shot at the Bears’ dark blue-and-orange look.

“Nice Syracuse unis,” Bukowski wrote while quoting Chicago’s reveal.

The Bears won’t wear their Rivalries uniform in the first meeting with Green Bay. Chicago is scheduled to debut its version against the Packers on Christmas Day in Week 16 at Soldier Field.

That means both meetings between the NFL’s oldest rivals will now come with an alternate-uniform twist.

Green Bay gets the first turn in Week 5. Judging by the early reaction, the uniform itself may be almost as much of a conversation as the game.