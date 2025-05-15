Aaron Rodgers Connection Could Lead to Packers Trading WR to Steelers

Trade rumors continue to emerge surrounding several wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, and now, one of the NFL’s top insiders is igniting them further — this time, with a kick.

In his May 14 mailbag, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked whether the Pittsburgh Steelers might be looking to trade for a wideout.

“I think it’s on the radar, but there are caveats. My sense is that they’d like to see the development of their young receivers,” Breer replied. “If the Steelers want more after seeing those guys in OTAs, there is an interesting dynamic unfolding in Green Bay.”

Then, he broke down how former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have significant influence on a trade for Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson, specifically.

If Steelers Sign Aaron Rodgers, a Trade for Romeo Doubs Could Be an Option

“The Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third. Both of those guys are going to make the team,” Breer noted, adding:

“They’re also bringing back Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson is returning for injury. That’s six guys before you even get to others, such as Mecole Hardman. It feels like the Packers could move at least one before the season. And Doubs and Watson were around Aaron Rodgers as rookies. Rodgers spoke highly of Doubs back then. So if you put the pieces together, maybe there’s a match.”

Maybe there is. Rodgers has a history with both players. Acquiring either receiver would give him a familiar target, and he’s know for bringing his former teammates with him wherever he goes. There’s also Green Bay’s current crowded WRs room to consider.

From the Packers’ perspective, trading Doubs or Watson might make sense given recent developments. Watson suffered a torn right ACL in January 2025, sidelining him for the remainder of the season and potentially into the start of the next. Doubs, on the other hand, faced disciplinary action in October of 2024 for missing practices due to dissatisfaction with his role in the offense.

Would Watson or Doubs Be More Likely Trade Candidate for Packers?

Watson, drafted by the Packers in the second round in 2022, has shown flashes of big-play ability. Over his first three seasons, he has hauled in 98 passes for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.9 yards per catch.

His 2024 season was cut short due to a torn ACL, but prior to the injury, he was looking sharp, netting 29 catches for 620 yards and two scores. But his injury history is an issue — he has yet to play a full season in three years — and that could be a huge deterrent for Pittsburgh.

Doubs, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, has developed into a semi-reliable target. In his first three seasons, Doubs has 147 catches for 1,700 yards and 15 TDs. His 2023 season was particularly productive, as he finished with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight scores.

Doubs has great hands, and his route-running ability is solid, making him the more likely trade option of the two. His familiarity with Rodgers’ playing style could make him an immediate asset in Pittsburgh’s offense, and he could be a go-to for Rodgers, especially on short to intermediate routes.

There’s a lot that must happen first, but if Rodgers does sign with the Steelers — and he likely will — that’ll be the first domino to fall. We’ll see if a Doubs or Watson trade will follow.