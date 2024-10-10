Icy Interaction Between Doubs, LaFleur at Packers Practice Turns Heads: Watch

The Green Bay Packers have welcomed Romeo Doubs back into the fold and a brief interaction between the wide receiver and head coach Matt LaFleur was caught on camera.

The short clip, now making the rounds on social media, shows LaFleur and wideout Christian Watson smiling and relatively chummy. Watson also returned to practice on Wednesday following an ankle injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

However, the interaction with Doubs — who is wearing the No. 87 jersey in the video — was more brief and less friendly by comparison.

https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1844107943756824915

“This interaction between #Packers HC Matt LaFleur [and] WR Romeo Doubs doesn’t look the best,” Dov Kleiman posted on X. “What do you notice?”

LaFleur spoke to reporters Monday about a meeting between Doubs and the coaching staff/front office.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of it, but I think it was productive and we look forward to getting him back on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “What’s done is done, and we’re moving forward. I expect us collectively as a team to continue to move that way.”

Romeo Doubs 3rd in Receiving for Packers This Season, Has Yet to Score TD

Green Bay suspended Doubs for its game against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday after he skipped multiple practices last week without a viable reason.

Doubs’ decision to blowoff the team was due to his perceived lack of opportunities in the passing game. Doubs has recorded 12 catches for 169 yards through four games and has yet to find the end zone.

By contrast, slot receiver Jayden Reed is first on the team with 414 yards through the air and has added 2 touchdowns. Tight end Tucker Kraft is now second in receiving with 218 yards and 3 TDs. Two of those scores and 88 of Kraft’s yards came in the Packers’ win over the Rams.

Dontayvion Wicks, another wideout lower on the depth chart than Doubs, has 3 TDs on just 10 catches. Watson, who has played in four games, has just 5 catches for 80 yards and 1 score.

The return of quarterback Jordan Love to the lineup in Week 4 has increased opportunities for all of the Packers’ pass-catchers and should continue to provide plenty of them moving forward. However, the depth at the skill positions in Green Bay may also continue to impact individual numbers, including to those of Watson and Doubs.

Packers’ Depth, Issues in WR Room Argue for Consolidation Trade

The Packers’ depth at receiver, not to mention Watson’s history of injury and Doubs’ recent outburst, argue for a consolidation trade.

Several potential options exist. Those include a reunion with superstar Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, who want a second-round pick in return and don’t want to foot the bill for any of his remaining salary this season, and potentially a deal for DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans (1-3).

The Cleveland Browns (1-4) could look to move off Pro Bowler Amari Cooper ahead of the league’s November 5 trade deadline, as they may also turn toward draft asset acquisition and positioning over an attempt to win if a few more losses follow in the coming weeks.