Third-Year Packers Receiver Taking ‘Biggest Step Forward’ per Insider

It’s a crowded wide receiver room for the Green Bay Packers, but third-year wideout Romeo Doubs is finding a way to have the strongest impression of the group at training camp.

Albert Breer with SI.com made a stop at Packers training camp to get a feel of the team. While the majority of his takeaways surrounded Jordan Love, Breer also had an interesting note about Doubs.

“The young receiver group is exciting, and the guy who might be taking the biggest step forward is third-year man Romeo Doubs,” Breer wrote. “His confidence and knowledge of the offense is apparent in how hard he’s running routes, and through the ball. And it’s an example of how a group of young receivers…is competing.”

There’s plenty of hype surrounding multiple Packers receivers. However, it was Doubs who made the strongest impression on Breer during his training camp visit.

Romeo Doubs is Ascending into a Star Player

Other receivers may be getting most of the attention, but Doubs has done nothing but be a reliable wideout over his first two NFL seasons.

Doubs was fourth-round pick back in 2022 out of Nevada. He became a breakout star for the Wolfpack in college, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 20 touchdowns and two first-team all-conference selections.

Despite being a later draft pick, Doubs quickly found himself rotating into the starting lineup as a rookie. He became a full-time starter this past season, and has put up very strong numbers over just two years in the NFL. In 30 games, he’s racked up 101 catches for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns.

All reports indicate that Doubs looks even more dominant ahead of the 2024 season. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander even heaped praise on Doubs based off what he’s seen in practice so far.

“I think Doubs is a close second from being one of my top receivers in the league,” Alexander told reporters, eventually revealing his top receiver to be Davante Adams.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Doubs at this year’s training camp. That could mean a bit uptick in production in 2024.

Green Bay’s Other Promising Receivers

Doubs is grabbing a lot of training camp headlines. But he’s not the only receiver coming into the 2024 season with hype.

Jayden Reed is expected to be a dominant slot receiver for the Packers. He racked up 10 total touchdowns as a rookie, showing off his versatility, toughness, and playmaking ability throughout the year. The Packers have enough outside receivers that the middle of the field should keep opening up for Reed in his second season.

Fellow second-year wideout Dontayvion Wicks might have more hype than any other Packers receiver heading into 2024. There’s been a very strong case for him to be the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay this year, but will need to see the field in order to do so.

Wicks only saw limited opportunities with the first team during 11-on-11 reps during Family Night, or at least from what was streamed online. That could be because of a healthy Christian Watson holding down the other starting outside WR spot opposite of Doubs.

That might be a problem for Wicks, but it’s a huge bonus for the Packers that they have so many options to choose from at the position.