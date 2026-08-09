Packers WR Gets Blunt Assessment From Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers‘ second-year wide receiver Savion Williams has a wide range of outcomes as he enters the 2026 season. Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that he has what it takes to take a big step forward physically, but there are still some mental lapses that are holding him back.

The words that stick out the most to Packers fans are that he has a long way to go. That does not signal a player who will have a significant role, at least not early in the season. He is coming off a strong day of camp, but right now he is going to be earning his work.

Green Bay Packers Former Draft Pick Savion Williams Still Has a Way to Go

Williams was used in a versatile role at TCU. He had 611 yards receiving and 322 yards on the ground during his senior season. However, the lack of a true role caused him to fall to the 87th pick in the draft.

However, the Packers did not know how to use him, and he took time to integrate into the NFL. He had 11 rushes for 37 yards with just 10 receptions for 78 yards. Even on the receptions, his average depth of target was 1.2 yards down the field. So, he was essentially a running back playing wide receiver in his rookie season.

The team is looking to get more out of him. However, LaFleur is acknowledging that he is not quite there yet.

Williams Has to Climb Packers Depth Chart

It is going to be hard for Williams to get legitimate work as the Packers’ depth chart is currently configured. They have their three starting receivers locked into roles. Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed are all healthy. They also all have legitimate investments in them, and the Packers cleared out the room to get these three more work together.

It will be hard to push them. However, Williams is currently going to struggle with Skyy Moore and Bo Melton. Moore was just signed this offseason. However, he is locked onto the roster due to his return ability.

More than that, the Packers are talking about him having a legitimate role in the offense. He can be used as a gadget player as well, so that might cut into the work of Williams. Lastly, there is Melton, who was switching between cornerback and wide receiver at times. However, he has been focused on receiver right now, and the reason is that the team likes what he can do with the ball in his hands.

So, he is another player developing his receiver skills, but could be used in a similar role to Williams. Williams could jump in as the fourth receiver and just as easily fall back to the sixth wideout in the mix.

The preseason is going to be big. Not only for Williams, but for the rest of the receiver depth chart. Can Williams show LaFleur that he has taken the steps needed?