Packers Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran QB Before 2024 Opener

When it comes to how the 53-man roster is shaping up for the Packers, most of the decisions appear pretty much set. There could be some tough calls along the offensive line, maybe a difficult cut among the receivers and some decisions with the defensive backs, but those will be end-of-the-depth-chart picks. What the Packers do at quarterback, though, will be a very up-front decision, especially if they let go of current QB2 Sean Clifford, a move that would have consequences for other units.

On Sunday, in the Packers’ preseason opener, Clifford got the bulk of the work, throwing 19 passes, and completing 10, for 111 yards. It was not a thrilling performance, but it was fine for a backup quarterback. Jordan Love was 2-for-2 with a touchdown in a brief stint, and rookie Michael Pratt threw for 46 yards on 5-for-7 passing.

The question is not just who will back up Love, but more a matter of whether the Packers will keep both backups when cut-down day comes. At the analysis site A-to-Z Sports, the prediction is that Pratt, a seventh-round pick from Tulane, will stay while Clifford will be cut before his second season in Green Bay.

Sean Clifford on the Practice Squad?

As writer Wendell Ferreira notes, the Packers could prefer to keep Pratt because of his natural ability. There’s a chance that Clifford could re-sign with the team after being cut, on the practice squad, but that would only happen if no other team picked him up. From the article:

“Beyond Love, two recent draft picks are fighting to be the immediate backup and to stay on the roster. Last Saturday, Clifford played with the twos, but Pratt showed he has more physical talent. Over the next two games, he will have more chances to play. The Packers might decide to keep both, but Pratt has a lower chance of going through waivers unclaimed. So if they try to squeeze one of them to the practice squad, it’s likely Clifford, a fifth-round pick from last year.”

A to Z is not alone in foreseeing a two-man quarterback tandem for the Packers—SB Nation predicts the Packers will cut a quarterback, too, except they see Pratt taking the fall and Clifford staying on as No. 2.

Other sites, such as SI.com and Athlon Sports, see the Packers keeping all three QBs.

Packers Will Have a Tough Choice

But the problem with keeping three quarterbacks is that the Packers would have to make a cut somewhere else, potentially losing a useful player.

Running back Emanuel Wilson is the most likely target, as the team could go with a three-man group there that includes Josh Jacobs, A.J. Dillon and rookie Marshawn Lloyd. But with Lloyd battling a hamstring (of course) injury, it’s dicey to keep only three running backs.

If the cut does not come from the running backs, it would probably have to come from the tight ends, where either Ben Sims or Tyler Davis would be on the block. Again, the Packers do not want to lose either of those players, especially because they plan to use several tight-end-heavy sets this season offensively.

It’s a tough choice. The sites that have the Packers keeping three quarterbacks have Wilson as the cut, but the Packers like his versatility. If Wilson stays, though, it likely means a quarterback goes.