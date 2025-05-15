Former NFL QB Reveals Packers’ Plan For Jordan Love

After a 2025 season that was hindered by multiple injuries, including a Week 1 MCL sprain, Jordan Love will be looking to return to the late-season 2023 form that bought him a 4 year, $220 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 offseason.

Whilst the team was still good, going 11-5 in the ultra-competitive NFC North – and the Packers still ranked as a top 10 offense in the NFL – Green Bay will be looking for more from their QB entering September 2025.

Love’s completion percentage, yards and total touchdowns declined from the 2023 season, despite him playing very inconsistently in his debut year up until the Thanksgiving decimation of the Detroit Lions.

And with year three being a key year for all starters – even those who sat for multiple years – the franchise will look to put Love in as best a position as possible to succeed and drive the team to start truly competing for championships.

Packers’ New QB Coach Elaborates On Love-Plan

Former Minnesota Viking, Sean Mannion, the Packers’ new quarterback coach; replacing the recently retired Tom Clements; spoke to Ryan Wood about his new plan for the former Utah State product to get him playing his best football yet.

“I think it’s ownership of our progressions and timing and reading with our feet,” Mannion articulated to Wood, “And then just the fundamentals of the position. For me, it really starts with footwork. That’s something that all quarterbacks need to focus on, but I know really when I first was exposed to it was with Matt in L.A. in 2017. It was kind of a foundational moment in my playing career. I got so much better from understanding how the footwork helps your accuracy, it helps your decision making, it helps the timing of the play.”

“That’s really the starting point with any quarterback, but Jordan in particular.” Mannion said of footwork, “We really just always want to have that point of emphasis at the forefront of our mind.”

Footwork The Primary Focus Heading Into 2025 Season For Love

Mannion started his playing career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he first encountered Super Bowl-winning head coach, Sean McVay – who comes from the same Shanahan coaching tree as Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur.

The Oregon State grad then bounced around between the Vikings’ and the Seahawks‘ practice squads before eventually putting up his cleats in 2024 and turning to coaching – where his first stop has been the Packers.

And despite Mannion being a former rival, his points certainly have validity; Love’s unorthodox, Aaron Rodgers-esque off-schedule play and back foot throws are certainly a wonder to watch, but may not be conducive to his long term development.

A player who has shown himself to be more of Brett Favre “gunslinger” type, than the risk-averse precision passer of Rodgers, Love could certainly do with tightening up his mechanics and being more vigilant with the basics like footwork and being able to adequately move through his progressions and accurately diagnose defensive setups.

It is no secret that the California native has all the talent in the world, but he does need a coach like Mannion to get him focused on mastering the basics before he can truly start to set the world alight.