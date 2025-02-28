Hi, Subscriber

Shocking Trade Proposal Sends Packers’ Jaire Alexander to NFC North Rival

Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander, Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander looks on against the Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst have become central figures in the latest wave of NFL trade speculation. Recent reports indicate that the team is actively exploring trade options for star cornerback Jaire Alexander. While rumors about a potential move have been circulating for weeks, confirmation that Green Bay has engaged in trade discussions suggests that Alexander’s time with the Packers may be coming to an end. With almost every team’s general manager, head coach, front office executives attending this week’s NFL Combine, fans are now left wondering where he could land next and when deal could take place.

A Shocking Trade Destination for Alexander?

Among the possible landing spots for Jaire Alexander, one team stands out as particularly surprising. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has suggested that the Minnesota Vikings, one of Green Bay’s fiercest rivals, could emerge as a serious contender for the cornerback.

“Would the Packers prefer to deal their former star inside the NFC North? Probably not,” Benjamin wrote. “But the Vikings have pulled this before, convincing the Detroit Lions to cough up T.J. Hockenson. And if Minnesota can’t retain some of its top free agents in the secondary, including number-one corner Byron Murphy Jr. and emergent safety Camryn Bynum, they could pivot to give coordinator Brian Flores an even higher-upside option.”

Although intra-division trades are rare, history has shown that they are not impossible. When such trades do occur, they often come with an additional price tag for the acquiring team. If the Vikings were to pursue Alexander, they would likely have to make a substantial offer to persuade the Packers to trade within the NFC North.

There is no doubt that Alexander would provide an immediate boost to the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary. A player of his caliber could significantly enhance Minnesota’s defense, making them a much tougher opponent for Green Bay. However, the idea of the Packers strengthening a division rival seems highly unlikely.

Over the past two seasons, Alexander has struggled with injuries, playing in only seven games each year. His absences have weakened Green Bay’s defense and raised concerns about his long-term durability. As a result, trading him could be a strategic move for the Packers, allowing them to save money and recoup some value in return. However, sending him to Minnesota would be a tough pill for the Green Bay Packers’ front office and fan base to swallow.

What’s Next for the Packers and Alexander?

With the offseason in full swing, speculation about Jaire Alexander’s future will continue to grow. While a trade seems increasingly probable, it remains to be seen whether Green Bay would seriously consider a deal with Minnesota.

As the situation unfolds, fans will be eager to see where Alexander ultimately lands. If the Packers do decide to move him, they will likely seek a deal that benefits them both financially and competitively. Whether that includes a trade to the Vikings or another team remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason.

For now, all eyes remain on Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers as they navigate this critical decision.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

