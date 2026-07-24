Green Bay Packers Star Micah Parsons Shares Unexpected Personal Admission

The 2026 National Football League season can not come soon enough, and Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons‘ recent personal admission is pretty emblematic of that belief.

Parsons, regarded as one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL, is still recovering from a Torn ACL, and is expected (if all goes well) to return at some point in October. Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season and underwent surgery in December.

If Micah Parsons is cleared to practice sometime in September, an October return could be plausible. Remember, he was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the 2025 season.

Well, as many know, Micah Parsons is very active on social media, and recently, he shared a very surprising personal admission with his followers (or at least, so we think).

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Micah Parsons Recent Tweet Turns Heads

This is a very interesting reply tweet from Micah Parsons, who seemingly admits that he has a ‘foot fetish’

And of course, it’s drawing a strong reaction from social media.

@MLFootball wrote (as somewhat of a joke): “TRENDING: Green Bay #Packers superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons recently admitted that he has a FOOT FETISH and loves toes. “I have a foot fetish.” Q: “You like toes?” Micah: “YES.” Parsons is truly one of the most unique players in the league.”

Parsons then, of course, jumps into the drama with a reply tweet basically confirming that the rumor is true.

There’s no doubt that Parsons’ charisma is off the charts, and he’s been this way since breaking into the NFL several years ago with the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons then came out with another post on Friday morning, stating:

“I Never been scared of being myself ! I’ll die on that hill everyday!”

Which will likely lead to more people believing that his ‘foot fetish’ admission is true.

Micah Parsons’ NFL Career Thus Far

Since breaking into the NFL, it’s hard to argue Micah Parsons’ impact on the gridiron.

He’s a five-time Pro Bowler, 3X 1st-team All-Pro, and has tallied 65 sacks in 77 games played across five NFL seasons.

He played in 14 games (13 starts) with the Green Bay Packers last season before his injury, and he totaled 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 27 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss.

He’s a dominant pass rusher in the league, and when he’s healthy, there must be a high account for where he is on the field.

There was an obvious rift between Cowboys’ leadership and Parsons, which is what led to the two sides parting ways. The Packers then wasted no time inking him to a four-year, $188 million contract in August last year, with $136 million of that being guranteed.