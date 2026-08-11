Cowboys VP Takes Shot at Packers After Parsons Trade Finalized

With the Dallas Cowboys extending defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told the media that he felt this deal officially closed out the Micah Parsons trade and the Parsons era with the team. He also took a subtle shot at the Green Bay Packers edge rusher, noting the team has improved in leadership recently.

The most notable line is that the Cowboys did not have a lot of leadership on defense over the past couple of years. Jones not only singled out Williams as a player who changed that. He also mentioned Kenny Clark, whom the Packers traded for Parsons and Rashan Gary, whom the Packers traded to the team this offseason. Gary has not even played a snap for the team, and yet he is noting how different the leadership is.

It is a shot at Parsons, but when comparing Gary and Clark to Parsons, it is also knocking the Packers.

Green Bay Packers Trade for Micah Parsons is Officially Complete

The Cowboys received multiple first-round picks from the Packers in exchange for Parsons. However, they spun a lot of that package into getting Williams, whom they extended with the money they would have given Parsons. That is why Jones sees such finality in the decision.

In total, the Packers added Parsons and signed him to a four-year, $186M deal. The Cowboys got Quinnen Williams, whom they signed for a three-year, $105.9M deal, Clark, and Malachi Lawrence, who they took in the first round this year.

Then, the Jets got a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and Mazi Smith to trade off Williams.

The Cowboys feel they made out by adding a big-money rusher, a young rusher, and a veteran who can start. Meanwhile, the Packers just added a big-money rusher. Although his upside is much higher than Williams’.

Packers Need a Big Season From Parsons

When the Packers traded for Parsons, they were declared a winner by all observers. The team started the season 9-3-1, while the Cowboys started the year 3-5-1. They were 4-4 to close out the year, but the Packers went 0-4, with a playoff loss.

Now, Parsons is recovering from an ACL injury while the future is looking bright in Dallas. Just one year later, they are the ones taking shots at the Packers for the trade.

If Parsons can come back healthy, he can give them the last laugh. He remains one of the best players in the NFL, and it is no coincidence the Packers’ record fell once he left the lineup.

However, he is now in his second year with the team, and neither season will be a fully healthy year. The plan right now is for Parsons to return to the team for the Packers’ Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys.

It just so happened to work out that way, but you can bet that Parsons has this game circled as a chance to show off just how healthy he is. Expect to see Parsons on the field for that game, especially after these comments by Jones.