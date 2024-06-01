Packers Named Best Fit for Free Agent Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers still have some cap space to work with, and veteran cornerback Steven Nelson could be a cost-effective free agent to help bolster a key position.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report laid out the best team fits for the top remaining NFL free agents. The list included a familiar face in David Bakhtiari, along with some other notable players.

Nelson was the third-ranked free agent available on the list. Knox outlined why the Packers make sense as a potential landing spot.

“Nelson’s schematic versatility and availability should be two huge selling points at this time in the offseason,” Knox wrote. “The Packers would be wise to consider adding Nelson before the start of training camp. Jaire Alexander is a proven No. 1 corner, but Eric Stokes has yet to solidify his role.”

Can Steven Nelson Still Play Starting-Caliber Football?

Nelson has never been a star at the NFL level. However, he’s managed carve out a respectable career in the league.

Prior to going pro, Nelson was a productive playmaker for Oregon State. He left the Beavers with a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in his senior season. That helped him get enough attention to go in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, getting scooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, Nelson has bounced around the league with multiple stops, including most recently with the Houston Texans. He’s started in 115 games over nine seasons, racking up 456 combined tackles, 78 pass breakups, and 13 interceptions.

Nelson continues to play at a strong level at 31 years old. He allowed a passer rating of just 69.1 in coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus. That included just one touchdown allowed compared to five interceptions when targeted.

He may lose a step sooner than later, but Nelson is coming off a career-high five interceptions in one season. His experience and production could make him a worthwhile signing for a team like the Packers.

The Packers Are Thin at Cornerback

Besides Jaire Alexander, there is no clear established starter at outside cornerback.

Eric Stokes has been the expected starter opposite of Alexander, but injuries have sidelined him. He’s played in just 12 games over the last two seasons, and has potentially lost his starting job to Carrington Valentine.

Valentine was just a seventh-round pick out of Kentucky last season. However, the hidden gem flashed in the opportunities he was given. He allowed a passer rating of just 80.2 when targeted while playing nearly 850 snaps as a Day 3 rookie.

That competition between Stokes and Valentine will be interesting, but there aren’t many other options behind them. Corey Ballentine has been a solid special teams player, although he did fill in admirably last season on defense.

Other options at outside cornerback include Gemon Green and Robert Rochell. Seventh-round pick Kalen King will be the most intriguing name to watch, going from a potential first-round pick after 2022 to one of the final selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

None of these options behind the top three cornerbacks inspire much confidence. A veteran option like Nelson could provide the team with another reliable starting-caliber player at the position.